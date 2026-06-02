The Beckhams cause a stir in Ibiza port with their luxury yacht
The high-profile British family drew considerable attention in Ibiza port on board an 18-million-euro yacht
David and Victoria Beckham’s visit to Ibiza and Formentera has once again placed the Pityusic Islands in the spotlight of the international press and social media. The account @morethanibiza has shared a video showing a large number of people gathered in Ibiza port, drawn by the presence of the famous British family on board a luxury yacht moored in the Marina area.
According to the text posted by the account, the Beckhams have been seen in recent hours between Ibiza and Formentera, accompanied by two of their children, Romeo and Harper. The post also claims that the boat they were on, valued at around 18 million euros, “hardly went unnoticed” during its stay in Ibiza port.
The scene generated considerable excitement among residents, tourists and curious onlookers, who approached the area hoping to catch a glimpse of one of the world’s most high-profile families. The footage shows how the Beckhams’ stop in Ibiza turned what appeared to be a discreet moment of their holiday into a viral phenomenon.
The Beckhams and the Balearic Islands
The Beckhams have had a close relationship with the Balearic Islands for years, often enjoying getaways marked by sailing, privacy and the Mediterranean lifestyle. Their family stay in Ibiza and Formentera in recent days has been covered through images published in various media outlets.
The presence of famous faces in Ibiza is nothing new, but few visits attract as much attention as that of David and Victoria Beckham.
- Juan Cardona Torres, vecino de Ibiza: 'Los ibicencos de cuna hemos vivido en un paraíso y ahora esto es poco menos que un campo de concentración
- Caminos públicos de Ibiza: Todos los ayuntamientos excepto uno se saltan la ley desde 2003
- Unos huéspedes muy especiales en el Aquarium de Cap Blanc en Ibiza: las tortugas marinas del nido de es Cavallet
- Xuso Jones pide ayuda a sus seguidores para dejar reseñas positivas de los empleados de un hotel en Ibiza: 'Hay que premiar a los trabajadores
- Eliminar erizos de mar de Mallorca a Formentera para proteger las algas
- María Monfort, nieta del empresario de Ibiza Abel Matutes, carga contra Iberia: 'No les ha dado la gana aterrizar en Andorra y nos han redirigido a Lleida
- Aviso con los caminos públicos de Ibiza: «Ante todo, la obligación de respetar la propiedad privada»
- Ibiza impone una sanción de casi 800.000 euros por un alquiler turístico ilegal