The Beckhams cause a stir in Ibiza port with their luxury yacht

David and Victoria Beckham’s visit to Ibiza and Formentera has once again placed the Pityusic Islands in the spotlight of the international press and social media. The account @morethanibiza has shared a video showing a large number of people gathered in Ibiza port, drawn by the presence of the famous British family on board a luxury yacht moored in the Marina area.

According to the text posted by the account, the Beckhams have been seen in recent hours between Ibiza and Formentera, accompanied by two of their children, Romeo and Harper. The post also claims that the boat they were on, valued at around 18 million euros, “hardly went unnoticed” during its stay in Ibiza port.

The scene generated considerable excitement among residents, tourists and curious onlookers, who approached the area hoping to catch a glimpse of one of the world’s most high-profile families. The footage shows how the Beckhams’ stop in Ibiza turned what appeared to be a discreet moment of their holiday into a viral phenomenon.

The Beckhams and the Balearic Islands

The Beckhams have had a close relationship with the Balearic Islands for years, often enjoying getaways marked by sailing, privacy and the Mediterranean lifestyle. Their family stay in Ibiza and Formentera in recent days has been covered through images published in various media outlets.

The presence of famous faces in Ibiza is nothing new, but few visits attract as much attention as that of David and Victoria Beckham.