“We saw a snake swimming from Ibiza to the small island of La Xanga”: Juan, a kayak instructor, recounts the encounter at sea
The group of tourists watched the large animal for a while before deciding to kill it as a precaution
It was around midday when Juan, who was with a group of clients near ses Salines, could hardly believe what he was seeing: a snake swimming. “We had set off on the excursion at around 11am, and it must have been about midday when we saw it,” says Juan, explaining that they had left Platja d’en Bossa by kayak and had passed the es Cavallet area.
“When we were reaching the tower of La Xanga, the salt tower, we saw it floating”, says the young man. Seeing the sizeable animal swimming as if it were the most normal thing in the world, in the middle of the Natural Park, immediately caught their attention.
The group watched it for a while, as the animal aroused the curiosity of the clients, who were surprised by the encounter. But afterwards, he explains, they killed it. “It’s what has to be done”, says Juan, who took several photographs of the snake very close to some of the kayaks, while it was swimming “from the coast of Ibiza towards the small island near La Xanga”.
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