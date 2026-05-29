Living in a basement in Ibiza: the studio you can buy for 114,000 euros

Ibiza’s property market continues to produce examples that reflect the tension between high demand for accommodation and the shortage of available properties at affordable prices. One of the latest listings published on Idealista offers a 32-square-metre studio in Sant Antoni for 114,000 euros, located in a basement and advertised as an option to live in or rent out legally, although with important caveats.

The property is presented as “commercial premises with a certificate of habitability” located in the heart of Sant Antoni. From the outset, the listing stresses that it is not a residential property and that it does not allow registration as a resident, although it claims that “it can be lived in and rented out legally”. According to the advert, the sale price is not negotiable.

The bathroom in the property has a unique layout. / Idealista.com

The space has 32 square metres built, no separate bedroom and a bathroom with a striking feature: the shower head is connected to the washbasin. The owner describes it as an investment opportunity due to the high demand for year-round rentals in the area, even outside the tourist season. According to the listing, the premises have received numerous rental enquiries, mainly from local workers, making it an “investment option to generate income throughout the year”.

The building has a rooftop pool. / Idealista.com

The location is one of the main selling points of the offer. The property is just a few steps from Sant Antoni’s seafront promenade and surrounded by bars, restaurants and nightlife venues. The listing also highlights its proximity to the beach, supermarkets, pharmacies, barber shops and other basic services, all within walking distance.

Despite being in one of the busiest areas of the municipality, the advert claims that the studio is located in the lowest and quietest part of the building, which would guarantee silence. It also mentions quiet neighbours and low occupancy in adjoining areas outside the high season.

The studio does not have a bedroom. / Idealista.com

According to the listing, the building also has a rooftop swimming pool, with “one of the highest and clearest views in Sant Antoni”. This is presented as one of the property’s added attractions, especially for those looking for a base in Ibiza or an investment for rental purposes.

The offer once again highlights the peculiarities of Ibiza’s property market, where even spaces not considered residential homes are being marketed as housing or investment alternatives in a context marked by high prices and strong demand pressure.