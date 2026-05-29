Farewell to two more historic Ibiza beach bars: Santa Eulària insists it has done everything possible to prevent their demolition

“Regarding the two beach bars in Cala Llonga... The president of the Consell, Vicent Marí, visited Es Puetó because the Coastal Authority has said it can no longer remain there. It seems we have the same demolition situation in Cala Llonga. We would like to know what action has been taken, whether any other type of beach bar that is not a permanent structure is planned, as that seems to be what the Coastal Authority does not want...”

These were the questions put by Alan Ripoll, from the Socialist group at Santa Eulària Town Hall, to Antonia Picó Pérez, councillor for Equality, Transparency and Social Action, during the questions and requests section of the May plenary session.

“These kiosks were granted an administrative concession in 1989 for 20 years. In 2007 we already submitted a temporary application and again requested the renewal of the project. In 2021, the Coastal Authority issued an unfavourable report,” Picó explained.

What they did next

“We began with hearing procedures, municipal objections, rejection resolutions, prior requirements, a requirement to cease activity, we carried out another review report together with them, then the opening of another file...” the councillor listed, referring to the steps taken to try to prevent the demolition of the beach bar.

“Initial objections, because a sanctioning file had been opened against us; we continued with appeals and objections, objections at the start of the sanctioning procedure, a proposed resolution, another sanctioning resolution, an administrative appeal...” Picó continued.

They then drew up a “new basic project”. “When powers over the Coastal Authority demarcation were transferred to the Balearic Government, we saw a little light and said: ‘let’s submit a new application to the Coastal Authority through the Balearic Government’.”

However, “the technical report remains unfavourable because they basically say the decision had already been made by the Spanish Government’s Coastal Authority demarcation, under the Ministry, so they did not accept it,” the councillor continued.

Recently, she added: “We have filed another prior requirement against the rejection. It is clear that, for now, we are still fighting.”

What alternatives are being proposed

“We are drawing up a demolition project for one of the kiosks, the one furthest away, because we want to try to save part of the other one, or all of it if possible, on grounds of general interest: for public services, to store lifesaving equipment, to create proper toilets adapted for users, and a shaded area for elderly people or breastfeeding mothers...” Picó said regarding the future of the kiosks.

“On the one hand, we are trying to draft a demolition project. On the other, we are going to see whether we can adapt it [with the services mentioned]. At the same time, we will try to request some form of temporary beach bar, to provide a service like on the rest of the beaches”, Picó said.

She added: “They tell us that we do not respect the distances from other places such as restaurants, bars... where all catering services can be provided.”

“We have several fronts open and we will see what the best possible solution is”, the councillor concluded.