On trial for tying up and raping a minor in Ibiza whom he took to his home by force

The Second Chamber of the Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands is trying a 34-year-old man this Thursday from 10 am, accused of sexually assaulting and coercing a 15-year-old girl in Sant Josep. The hearing was initially scheduled for last Monday, but following its adjournment, it has resumed today.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office accuses the man, a Romanian national who was 27 at the time of the events, of the offence of sexual assault on a girl under 16 involving penetration and violence, and of the offence of coercion.

Deception and assault at the defendant’s home

According to the Public Prosecutor’s indictment, the events date back to 21 September 2019. The defendant and the victim, who was barely 15 years old at the time, met at the home of a mutual acquaintance. When the young girl began to feel unwell, the defendant offered to drive her home in his car.

However, the man diverted his route and, instead of heading to the minor’s home, continued on to his own home in Sant Josep. Once there, the document states that the teenager “lay down on the bed, as she was tired and not feeling well”. It was then that the defendant lay down beside her and, taking advantage of the situation, began to touch her thighs and private parts.

Although the young woman clearly stated that she did not want to have sex with him and turned away to avoid contact, the man grabbed her by the wrists, pinned her down using force and raped her. The Public Prosecutor’s account emphasises that “while he was penetrating her, the teenager screamed and kicked the defendant”.

Tied up after trying to call for help

The girl’s ordeal continued into the early hours of the morning. At around 4 am, the victim managed to contact her boyfriend by phone to ask him to come and collect her. Upon finding her, the accused snatched her mobile phone to prevent her from contacting anyone else and, immediately afterwards, “tied her hands with a rope”.

These events, according to the prosecution, have had a very negative impact on the young woman’s state of mind and psychological health. It should be noted that the assailant was arrested some time later and remained in pre-trial detention for three days, between 15 and 17 June 2020.