Ibiza will have direct flights to 75 destinations this summer: the full list by country

Ibiza airport will have direct connections with 75 destinations across 14 countries this summer, according to the information available on Aena’s website. The schedule includes domestic routes, links with major European capitals and connections with key tourist markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The list includes destinations with direct flights from Ibiza and the airlines operating each route. Connections linked to private operations are not included.

Domestic destinations from Ibiza

Spain

Ibiza will maintain direct connections with ten Spanish airports during the summer season:

Alicante-Elche (ALC) : Vueling Airlines, Ryanair and Air Nostrum.

: Vueling Airlines, Ryanair and Air Nostrum. Asturias (OVD): Volotea.

Volotea. Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas (BCN): Vueling Airlines and Ryanair.

Vueling Airlines and Ryanair. Bilbao (BIO): Vueling Airlines and Volotea.

Vueling Airlines and Volotea. Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez (MAD): Ryanair, Air Europa and Iberia Express.

Ryanair, Air Europa and Iberia Express. Málaga-Costa del Sol (AGP): Ryanair.

Ryanair. Palma de Mallorca (PMI): Air Nostrum and Swiftair.

Air Nostrum and Swiftair. Santiago-Rosalía de Castro (SCQ): Ryanair.

Ryanair. Seville (SVQ): Ryanair.

Ryanair. Valencia (VLC): Air Nostrum, Ryanair and Vueling Airlines.

Direct flights from Ibiza to the United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is one of Ibiza’s main international markets and accounts for the largest number of direct connections this summer:

Belfast (BFS): EasyJet and Jet2.com.

EasyJet and Jet2.com. Birmingham International (BHX): Ryanair, TUI Airways and Jet2.com.

Ryanair, TUI Airways and Jet2.com. Bournemouth (BOH): TUI Airways and Jet2.com.

TUI Airways and Jet2.com. Bristol (BRS): EasyJet, Ryanair, Jet2.com and TUI Airways.

EasyJet, Ryanair, Jet2.com and TUI Airways. Cardiff (CWL): TUI Airways.

TUI Airways. East Midlands (EMA): TUI Airways and Jet2.com.

TUI Airways and Jet2.com. Edinburgh (EDI): Jet2.com, Ryanair UK and Ryanair.

Jet2.com, Ryanair UK and Ryanair. Exeter (EXT): TUI Airways.

TUI Airways. Glasgow (GLA): Jet2.com and TUI Airways.

Jet2.com and TUI Airways. Leeds/Bradford (LBA): Ryanair and Jet2.com.

Ryanair and Jet2.com. Liverpool (LPL): Jet2.com and Ryanair.

Jet2.com and Ryanair. London Heathrow (LHR): British Airways.

British Airways. London Gatwick (LGW): BA Euroflyer, Jet2.com, EasyJet and TUI Airways.

BA Euroflyer, Jet2.com, EasyJet and TUI Airways. London City (LCY): British Cityflyer.

British Cityflyer. London Luton (LTN): EasyJet and Jet2.com.

EasyJet and Jet2.com. London Stansted (STN): Jet2.com, Ryanair UK, British Cityflyer, TUI Airways and Ryanair.

Jet2.com, Ryanair UK, British Cityflyer, TUI Airways and Ryanair. Manchester (MAN): Ryanair, EasyJet, Ryanair UK, TUI Airways and Jet2.com.

Ryanair, EasyJet, Ryanair UK, TUI Airways and Jet2.com. Newcastle (NCL): TUI Airways, Ryanair and Jet2.com.

TUI Airways, Ryanair and Jet2.com. Norwich (NWI): TUI Airways.

TUI Airways. Southend (SEN): EasyJet.

Direct connections with Germany

Germany

Ibiza will also have an extensive network of direct flights to Germany:

Berlin-Brandenburg Willy Brandt (BER): Ryanair and Eurowings.

Ryanair and Eurowings. Cologne/Bonn (CGN): Eurowings.

Eurowings. Düsseldorf (DUS): Tuifly and Eurowings.

Tuifly and Eurowings. Düsseldorf/Weeze (NRN): Ryanair.

Ryanair. Frankfurt (FRA): Condor, Lufthansa and Discover Airlines.

Condor, Lufthansa and Discover Airlines. Frankfurt/Hahn (HHN): Ryanair.

Ryanair. Hamburg (HAM): Eurowings.

Eurowings. Hanover (HAJ): Tuifly.

Tuifly. Munich (MUC): Condor and Discover Airlines.

Condor and Discover Airlines. Stuttgart (STR): Eurowings.

Direct flights from Ibiza to Italy

Italy

Italy will be another of the countries with the most direct connections to Ibiza this summer:

Bari/Palese (BRI): Ryanair.

Ryanair. Bologna (BLQ): Neos and Ryanair.

Neos and Ryanair. Bolzano (BZO): Sky Alps.

Sky Alps. Milan Malpensa (MXP): Neos and EasyJet Europe.

Neos and EasyJet Europe. Milan/Bergamo (BGY): Ryanair and Neos.

Ryanair and Neos. Naples (NAP): EasyJet Europe.

EasyJet Europe. Pisa/Galileo Galilei (PSA): Ryanair.

Ryanair. Rome Fiumicino (FCO): Wizz Air Malta and Ryanair.

Wizz Air Malta and Ryanair. Treviso/Sant’Angelo (TSF): Ryanair.

Ryanair. Turin (TRN): Ryanair.

Ryanair. Verona (VRN): Neos.

People boarding a plane at Ibiza airport. / Vicent Mari

Direct flights from Ibiza to France

France

Aena’s schedule includes direct connections between Ibiza and seven French airports:

Bordeaux (BOD): EasyJet Europe.

EasyJet Europe. Marseille (MRS): Ryanair.

Ryanair. Nantes-Atlantique (NTE): EasyJet Europe.

EasyJet Europe. Paris-Beauvais-Tillé (BVA): Ryanair.

Ryanair. Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG): Air France.

Air France. Paris-Orly (ORY): Transavia and Vueling Airlines.

Transavia and Vueling Airlines. Toulouse (TLS): Ryanair.

Connections with the Netherlands

Netherlands

Ibiza will have direct flights to three Dutch airports:

Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS): EasyJet Europe, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, TUI Airlines Nederland and Transavia.

EasyJet Europe, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, TUI Airlines Nederland and Transavia. Eindhoven (EIN) : Ryanair and Transavia.

: Ryanair and Transavia. Rotterdam (RTM): Transavia.

Direct flights to Switzerland

Switzerland

Direct connections with Switzerland will be as follows:

Basel/Mulhouse (BSL): EasyJet Europe.

EasyJet Europe. Geneva (GVA): EasyJet Europe.

EasyJet Europe. Zurich (ZRH): Edelweiss Air and Condor.

Direct flights to Belgium

Belgium

Ibiza will be connected with three Belgian airports:

Brussels (BRU): Brussels Airlines, TUI Fly Belgium and Transavia.

Brussels Airlines, TUI Fly Belgium and Transavia. Brussels/Charleroi (CRL): Ryanair.

Ryanair. Ostend-Bruges (OST): TUI Fly Belgium.

Direct flights to Portugal

Portugal

Portugal will have two direct connections with Ibiza:

Lisbon (LIS): TAP Portugal.

TAP Portugal. Porto (OPO): Ryanair and EasyJet Europe.

Direct flights to Austria

Austria

Ibiza will have direct connections with two Austrian destinations:

Salzburg (SZG): Eurowings.

Eurowings. Vienna (VIE): Ryanair and Austrian Airlines.

Other European destinations with direct flights from Ibiza

Ireland

Dublin (DUB): Ryanair.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg (LUX): Luxair.

Czech Republic

Prague (PRG): Smartwings and Eurowings.

Romania

Bucharest (OTP): Aerowings Inc.

A key air network for the tourist season

The list of direct flights confirms the importance of Ibiza airport during the high season. In addition to domestic connections with cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Bilbao, Seville and Málaga, the island maintains a strong presence in the British, German, Italian and French markets.