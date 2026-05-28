Ibiza will have direct flights to 75 destinations this summer: the full list by country
Check all direct connections scheduled from Ibiza airport this summer, according to information published by Aena
Ibiza airport will have direct connections with 75 destinations across 14 countries this summer, according to the information available on Aena’s website. The schedule includes domestic routes, links with major European capitals and connections with key tourist markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
The list includes destinations with direct flights from Ibiza and the airlines operating each route. Connections linked to private operations are not included.
Domestic destinations from Ibiza
Spain
Ibiza will maintain direct connections with ten Spanish airports during the summer season:
- Alicante-Elche (ALC): Vueling Airlines, Ryanair and Air Nostrum.
- Asturias (OVD): Volotea.
- Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas (BCN): Vueling Airlines and Ryanair.
- Bilbao (BIO): Vueling Airlines and Volotea.
- Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez (MAD): Ryanair, Air Europa and Iberia Express.
- Málaga-Costa del Sol (AGP): Ryanair.
- Palma de Mallorca (PMI): Air Nostrum and Swiftair.
- Santiago-Rosalía de Castro (SCQ): Ryanair.
- Seville (SVQ): Ryanair.
- Valencia (VLC): Air Nostrum, Ryanair and Vueling Airlines.
Direct flights from Ibiza to the United Kingdom
United Kingdom
The United Kingdom is one of Ibiza’s main international markets and accounts for the largest number of direct connections this summer:
- Belfast (BFS): EasyJet and Jet2.com.
- Birmingham International (BHX): Ryanair, TUI Airways and Jet2.com.
- Bournemouth (BOH): TUI Airways and Jet2.com.
- Bristol (BRS): EasyJet, Ryanair, Jet2.com and TUI Airways.
- Cardiff (CWL): TUI Airways.
- East Midlands (EMA): TUI Airways and Jet2.com.
- Edinburgh (EDI): Jet2.com, Ryanair UK and Ryanair.
- Exeter (EXT): TUI Airways.
- Glasgow (GLA): Jet2.com and TUI Airways.
- Leeds/Bradford (LBA): Ryanair and Jet2.com.
- Liverpool (LPL): Jet2.com and Ryanair.
- London Heathrow (LHR): British Airways.
- London Gatwick (LGW): BA Euroflyer, Jet2.com, EasyJet and TUI Airways.
- London City (LCY): British Cityflyer.
- London Luton (LTN): EasyJet and Jet2.com.
- London Stansted (STN): Jet2.com, Ryanair UK, British Cityflyer, TUI Airways and Ryanair.
- Manchester (MAN): Ryanair, EasyJet, Ryanair UK, TUI Airways and Jet2.com.
- Newcastle (NCL): TUI Airways, Ryanair and Jet2.com.
- Norwich (NWI): TUI Airways.
- Southend (SEN): EasyJet.
Direct connections with Germany
Germany
Ibiza will also have an extensive network of direct flights to Germany:
- Berlin-Brandenburg Willy Brandt (BER): Ryanair and Eurowings.
- Cologne/Bonn (CGN): Eurowings.
- Düsseldorf (DUS): Tuifly and Eurowings.
- Düsseldorf/Weeze (NRN): Ryanair.
- Frankfurt (FRA): Condor, Lufthansa and Discover Airlines.
- Frankfurt/Hahn (HHN): Ryanair.
- Hamburg (HAM): Eurowings.
- Hanover (HAJ): Tuifly.
- Munich (MUC): Condor and Discover Airlines.
- Stuttgart (STR): Eurowings.
Direct flights from Ibiza to Italy
Italy
Italy will be another of the countries with the most direct connections to Ibiza this summer:
- Bari/Palese (BRI): Ryanair.
- Bologna (BLQ): Neos and Ryanair.
- Bolzano (BZO): Sky Alps.
- Milan Malpensa (MXP): Neos and EasyJet Europe.
- Milan/Bergamo (BGY): Ryanair and Neos.
- Naples (NAP): EasyJet Europe.
- Pisa/Galileo Galilei (PSA): Ryanair.
- Rome Fiumicino (FCO): Wizz Air Malta and Ryanair.
- Treviso/Sant’Angelo (TSF): Ryanair.
- Turin (TRN): Ryanair.
- Verona (VRN): Neos.
Direct flights from Ibiza to France
France
Aena’s schedule includes direct connections between Ibiza and seven French airports:
- Bordeaux (BOD): EasyJet Europe.
- Marseille (MRS): Ryanair.
- Nantes-Atlantique (NTE): EasyJet Europe.
- Paris-Beauvais-Tillé (BVA): Ryanair.
- Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG): Air France.
- Paris-Orly (ORY): Transavia and Vueling Airlines.
- Toulouse (TLS): Ryanair.
Connections with the Netherlands
Netherlands
Ibiza will have direct flights to three Dutch airports:
- Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS): EasyJet Europe, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, TUI Airlines Nederland and Transavia.
- Eindhoven (EIN): Ryanair and Transavia.
- Rotterdam (RTM): Transavia.
Direct flights to Switzerland
Switzerland
Direct connections with Switzerland will be as follows:
- Basel/Mulhouse (BSL): EasyJet Europe.
- Geneva (GVA): EasyJet Europe.
- Zurich (ZRH): Edelweiss Air and Condor.
Direct flights to Belgium
Belgium
Ibiza will be connected with three Belgian airports:
- Brussels (BRU): Brussels Airlines, TUI Fly Belgium and Transavia.
- Brussels/Charleroi (CRL): Ryanair.
- Ostend-Bruges (OST): TUI Fly Belgium.
Direct flights to Portugal
Portugal
Portugal will have two direct connections with Ibiza:
- Lisbon (LIS): TAP Portugal.
- Porto (OPO): Ryanair and EasyJet Europe.
Direct flights to Austria
Austria
Ibiza will have direct connections with two Austrian destinations:
- Salzburg (SZG): Eurowings.
- Vienna (VIE): Ryanair and Austrian Airlines.
Other European destinations with direct flights from Ibiza
Ireland
- Dublin (DUB): Ryanair.
Luxembourg
- Luxembourg (LUX): Luxair.
Czech Republic
- Prague (PRG): Smartwings and Eurowings.
Romania
- Bucharest (OTP): Aerowings Inc.
A key air network for the tourist season
The list of direct flights confirms the importance of Ibiza airport during the high season. In addition to domestic connections with cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Bilbao, Seville and Málaga, the island maintains a strong presence in the British, German, Italian and French markets.
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