The Beckhams enjoy a bank holiday break in Ibiza

Ibiza has once again become a favourite retreat for celebrities. This time, it is the Beckhams who have chosen the island to switch off, taking advantage of the spring bank holiday in England to spend several days in Ibiza with part of the family.

The couple have been seen sailing on a spectacular yacht, swimming in open waters, enjoying relaxed walks through the streets of Dalt Vila and making the occasional stop to take in the island scenery. They are joined by Harper, Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who has shared the getaway on her social media accounts.

Excerpt from the video shared on Instagram stories by Kim Turnbull. / Instagram

In one of the videos posted by the DJ, Romeo appears from behind, sitting on the deck of the yacht while photographing the sunset landscape around es Vedrà.

One of the most talked-about moments of the trip was their visit to a restaurant in Cala des Jondal, which has long been a regular meeting point for international celebrities passing through Ibiza. According to reports in other media outlets, the Beckhams arrived directly by boat to avoid being seen.

The notable absence from the holiday was Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, who did not take part in the family getaway. Several British publications suggest that the reason for their absence is the distance between the eldest Beckham son and his parents, after he confirmed the estrangement and breakdown in relations with them.

The yacht where the Beckham family enjoyed the weekend. / Instagram

The getaway also comes at a strong moment for David Beckham, after several British media outlets recently placed the former footballer among the wealthiest figures in sport in the United Kingdom, thanks to his businesses and his involvement in the American club Inter Miami.