Ester Expósito and Mbappé spotted on a romantic getaway in Formentera

Ester Expósito and Kylian Mbappé are once again at the centre of rumours after being seen together in Formentera. Journalist Javi Hoyos has shared two videos containing images which, he says, were sent to him and show the actress and the footballer enjoying a getaway on the island.

The pair were reportedly first filmed in a restaurant, where they can be seen eating together. At one point in the video, Ester Expósito yawns, prompting Javi Hoyos to joke that perhaps “Mbappé is boring her”.

But the images do not end there. In a second video, the two are seen walking discreetly along a beach in Formentera. According to Hoyos, they were heading towards a small tender before boarding a yacht, where they allegedly continued their day.

“What we do know is that they have escaped romantically to Formentera”, the journalist says in the video. He also claims he has been sent several images of the pair enjoying the island.

Ester’s dress

Ester Expósito, wearing a striking green dress, appears alongside the footballer in a scene that has once again fuelled comments about the relationship between the two. So far, neither of them has publicly commented on the images or posted photos on their social media accounts.

The alleged romantic getaway comes amid a fresh wave of rumours about the actress and the player, who are once again in the spotlight after being filmed together in one of the Mediterranean’s most exclusive destinations.