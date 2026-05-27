Adlib Ibiza Catwalk dresses in white to celebrate its 55th anniversary in the port of Vila

The Adlib Ibiza Catwalk will celebrate its 55th anniversary this year with a special edition that will once again champion the creative, artisanal and cultural strength of a brand that has become one of the island’s great hallmarks. The main event will take place on Saturday, 6 June, from 9pm, in Sa Riba square, in the Port of Ibiza, a symbolic setting from which Ibizan fashion will once again project itself to the world.

The councillor for Economic Promotion, Municipal Cooperation and Human Resources at the Consell d’Eivissa, María Fajarnés, and the island director for Human Resources and Economic Promotion, Pepa Costa, presented the main new features of this year’s edition on Tuesday at Casa Maca, alongside the 12 Adlib Ibiza designers who will show their new collections.

The participating brands will be Elisa Pomar Ibiza, Espardenyes Torres, Estrivancus, Ibimoda, Ibiza Stones, Ivanna Mestres, Monika Maxim Ibiza, Piluca Bayarri, S72 Hat, Tony Bonet, Vintage Ibiza and Virginia Vald. On the catwalk, they will defend the spirit that has accompanied Adlib Ibiza from the beginning: freedom, craftsmanship, natural elegance and a distinctive way of understanding fashion from Ibiza.

This year’s edition will feature journalist Isabel Jiménez as master of ceremonies and model Laura Ponte as patron. International models Neus Bermejo, Lucía López, Eva Santos and Victoria Mota will also be among those bringing the collections to life on a catwalk that will be broadcast live by Televisió d’Eivissa i Formentera and IB3.

A moment from the catwalk presentation, this Tuesday at Casa Maca. / Adlib Ibiza

The slogan chosen for this anniversary is Blanc, a direct reference to white as a symbol of Ibiza. Fajarnés explained that the concept evokes the Mediterranean, calm and the whitewashed houses that form part of the island’s landscape and imagination. The councillor stressed that the Adlib Ibiza Catwalk reaches its 55th anniversary as “the only fashion brand with a designation of origin” representing Ibizan identity and craftsmanship.

This edition will also be special because, for the first time, the catwalk has the support and recognition of the Association of Fashion Designers of Spain, ACME. The Consell d’Eivissa stresses that this backing reinforces the projection of a brand that was born from traditional craftsmanship and, more than five decades later, has established itself as a creative language of its own.

Futur Adlib

One day before the main catwalk, on Friday, 5 June, Futur Adlib will be held. The competition, aimed at young fashion talent, will this year take place in Santa Gertrudis square from 8pm. The event will be presented by Jaime Astrain and is expected to have capacity for 390 people.

According to the Consell, Futur Adlib has this year recorded the highest number of Ibizan participants in its history, strengthening the link between Adlib fashion, emerging creativity and the island’s public spaces. The main catwalk, meanwhile, is expected to have capacity for 984 people in the Port of Ibiza.

With this new edition, Adlib Ibiza approaches its 55th anniversary by recognising those who helped launch the brand, supporting today’s designers and maintaining its ambition to continue showing the world a free, elegant way of dressing that is deeply connected to Ibiza.