Valentino Rossi’s confession about Ibiza that explains why it is his favourite place in the world

Valentino Rossi is clear about it: if he has to choose one place in the world, Ibiza holds a privileged place. The legendary former Italian rider spoke about his relationship with the island during his appearance on the Italian podcast Tintoria, where he explained why this destination remains one of his favourites.

Rossi acknowledged that Ibiza has become “mainstream” and extremely famous in recent years, especially among those looking to spend a few days with friends, enjoy the sea and experience the island’s nightlife. For him, however, that success has not taken away any of its charm.

“I have travelled the world, but for me it is the most beautiful place of all”, the Italian confessed, summing up Ibiza’s appeal with a direct phrase: “It has everything”.

Ibiza, a unique destination

The former rider highlighted several ingredients that, in his view, make the island unique: the sea, the young atmosphere, the beauty of its visitors, the chance to party until you “go crazy” or, on the other hand, to switch off and enjoy a few days of peace.

One of the things that fascinates Rossi most is precisely Ibiza’s double character. As he explained, the island allows you to move from the intensity of partying to complete rest without leaving the same destination. That mix of freedom, leisure and disconnection is what makes it “truly incredible”, in the champion’s words.

Rossi also spoke about the special atmosphere on the island. For the Italian, Ibiza feels like a bubble, as though anyone who arrives there becomes disconnected from the mainland.

This is not the first time Valentino Rossi has been linked to Ibiza. The Italian has visited the island on numerous occasions and has been photographed enjoying family holidays in one of his favourite destinations.

With this latest confession, Rossi once again reinforces Ibiza’s image as a refuge for major international names. An island capable of attracting stars from both music and sport, and one that, for the nine-time world champion, still offers a combination that is hard to beat: sea, freedom, partying and calm.