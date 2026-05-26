Three-hour queue after landing at Ibiza airport: “It’s the worst I’ve seen in 15 years”

For many people, Ibiza means holidays, beaches, parties and switching off. For some travellers, however, arriving on the island can turn into a very different experience. That is what is shown in a video posted on TikTok, in which user @patricknazeni denounces the chaos he says he experienced at Ibiza airport after landing on the island.

The post shows an area of the airport completely packed with passengers, with long queues and travellers standing in a crowded room. The message accompanying the video sums up the situation with irony: “Ibiza is always a good idea... until passport control enters the chat”.

Three-hour queue after landing in Ibiza

According to the author of the video, passengers faced a wait of up to three hours after reaching the passport control area. The user says the landing itself was smooth, but that the situation changed completely once they entered the terminal.

In the text included in the post, the traveller says no clear explanation was given for the delay, which increased tension among passengers waiting to continue their journey. “Total chaos at Ibiza airport. Three-hour queue. No explanation,” the video says.

Complaints about heat and lack of air conditioning

The complaint is not limited to the wait. The user also says many travellers struggled with high temperatures inside the terminal due to inadequate air conditioning.

According to his account, the situation became so uncomfortable that some people allegedly fainted because of the heat. This detail cannot be confirmed from the video alone, but it forms part of the complaint posted on TikTok.

The footage shows dozens of travellers gathered inside, many of them standing with luggage, in a scene that has prompted comments about airport overcrowding at the height of the tourist season.

“It’s the worst I’ve seen in 15 years of coming to Ibiza”

The author of the video says he has been travelling to Ibiza for 15 years, sometimes even weekly throughout an entire season, and claims he has never seen anything like it. “I’ve been coming to Ibiza for 15 years, sometimes every week for a whole season, and this is the worst I’ve ever seen”, he wrote in the post.

Ibiza, between holiday paradise and high-season problems

The video once again highlights the difficulties that can arise in destinations under heavy tourist pressure during the summer. Ibiza receives thousands of national and international travellers each season, and the airport is one of the island’s main gateways.

Although the post does not make it possible to confirm the exact causes of the overcrowding, it does reflect the frustration of some passengers over long waits, lack of information and conditions inside the terminal.

The user ends his account with a recommendation for anyone planning to travel to Ibiza: be prepared for possible delays, stay patient and bring water to stay hydrated.