Lifeguards rescue woman from drowning on an Ibiza beach

The lifeguard and rescue service in the municipality of Sant Antoni intervened on Thursday morning to rescue a woman who was drowning at es Pouet beach. The incident took place in the area belonging to the municipality of Sant Josep, although, due to the proximity of the scene, Sant Antoni lifeguards were the first to respond.

The team managed to pull the victim from the water. She was unconscious at the time of the rescue, according to Sant Antoni Town Hall in a statement.

Once on land, the lifeguards began initial resuscitation manoeuvres until medical teams from 061 arrived. The health workers stabilised the woman at the scene before urgently transferring her to Can Misses Hospital.

Sant Antoni Local Police and Sant Josep Local Police officers also took part in the operation, assisting with the management of the emergency and securing the area.

The Town Hall highlighted the “quick and effective response” of the lifeguard team, whose intervention it considers to have been decisive in saving the woman’s life. It also stressed the importance of coordination between emergency services in situations of this kind.