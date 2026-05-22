Huge 446,000-euro fine for illegal tourist rental of a property in Ibiza

The Local Government Board of Santa Eulària Town Hall has imposed a fine of 446,834.70 euros for changing the use of a property from residential to tourist accommodation without the required authorisation. The property is located in Calle Pío Baroja, in the Can Lluís de sa Rota area of Jesús.

The sanctioning proceedings relate to the marketing of the property as holiday tourist accommodation without the corresponding authorisation. According to the Town Hall, the property was used for tourist purposes without the necessary permit, which constitutes an urban planning infringement under Law 12/2017 on Urban Planning in the Balearic Islands.

In May 2025, the Local Government Board had already approved the resolution of the case, imposing an initial fine of 580,885.11 euros. The interested party later filed an optional appeal for reconsideration, alleging, among other issues, that there had been no urban planning infringement, that the offence had expired, that the municipality lacked competence and that the principle against double punishment had been breached.

Fine reduced

After analysing the appeal, the Town Hall partially upheld the arguments and reduced the amount of the fine to 446,834.70 euros, applying a mitigating factor provided for in urban planning regulations. However, the agreement rejects the rest of the allegations and confirms the existence of the infringement.

These actions form part of a collaboration agreement with the Consell de Ibiza to combat illegal activity, funded through the Balearic Government’s Sustainable Tourism Tax.