Dabiz Muñoz, days before opening StreetXO Ibiza: “It’s a rollercoaster with no brakes, it drives you crazy, you love it and it’s highly addictive”

Dabiz Muñoz is putting the finishing touches to StreetXO Ibiza, one of the most eagerly awaited gastronomic openings of the season. The chef has offered a preview of what his new restaurant on the island will be like in a video posted on the restaurant’s profile, sharing excerpts from an interview for FaceFoodMag, in which he describes the project as the “wildest and most rebellious” StreetXO of all his restaurants.

For the chef, the choice of Ibiza is no coincidence. As he explains in the video, the island fits perfectly with the spirit of the restaurant: “We are arriving on an island like Ibiza, which I think fits the StreetXO concept like a made-to-measure glove”, says Muñoz.

“More groundbreaking than ever”

The chef says that, for this new opening, they wanted to take the concept one step further. “We have let our imagination run wild and allowed StreetXO to be more groundbreaking than ever”, he says.

Muñoz presents StreetXO Ibiza as a proposal designed for those looking for a different kind of experience on the island. “It is for people who want a different experience, who want to eat well, have an incredible time and go somewhere where there is nothing else like it in the world”, he explains.

The chef insists that the restaurant will not be about food alone. The experience will be shaped by the atmosphere, the fire and the chaos, elements closely linked to the StreetXO universe. “It is not just the food; it is the atmosphere, the fire, the chaos, it is what you breathe in some of the streets where I have enjoyed myself most in the world”, he says.

In Platja d’en Bossa

The new StreetXO Ibiza will open this June 2026 at Ibiza Gallery The Site, at Platja d’en Bossa 10, just a few metres from The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel. Muñoz himself highlights the restaurant’s location, facing the beach and in a busy area.

“We are right in front of the beach, at The Site Ibiza, inside The Gallery. I think we are in the perfect spot between a high-footfall area and the beach, which we have just a few metres away”, the chef says.

To sum up what he hopes to offer in Ibiza, Dabiz Muñoz uses a very visual image: “I define it as a rollercoaster with no brakes, one that drives you crazy, that you love and that is highly addictive”.

According to the information in the video, the restaurant will open with reservations available for the terrace, while counter seats will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.