The price of an avocado extra on toast that left an Ibiza customer speechless: “You never imagine it’s going to cost that much”

An itemised receipt from a beach restaurant in Ibiza has attracted attention because of the price of one of the items on the bill: 5.50 euros for an avocado extra on toast. The receipt, for table service, also includes two other items: Serrano ham toast and a cappuccino.

As can be seen in the image of the receipt, the customer paid 5.50 euros for the avocado extra, 7.85 euros for Serrano ham toast and 5.60 euros for the coffee. In total, the bill came to 18.95 euros.

A breakfast for almost 19 euros

The receipt, from a beachfront establishment in Sant Josep, shows three items from the same order. The price that stands out most is the avocado supplement, at 5.50 euros, a figure that is higher than the cost of a full breakfast in some other establishments.

Image of the ticket. / FB

The Serrano ham toast appears on the bill at 7.85 euros, while the cappuccino is priced at 5.60 euros. Together, the three items bring the final total close to 19 euros.

“You never imagine a cappuccino is going to cost you 5.60 euros”

Among the comments generated by the receipt, some users expressed surprise at the amount charged. One of them, Charlie Tatman, pointed out that people do not always check prices before ordering, something he admits also happens to him at times.

However, he believes there are certain prices customers simply do not expect to come across. In his comment, he wrote: “You never imagine a cappuccino is going to cost you 5.60 euros”, describing the amount as “crazy”. He also criticised the price of the avocado extra, calling it a “rip-off”, and defended customers sharing this kind of receipt to show what some establishments are charging.

His reaction sums up one of the most common views in debates of this kind: that, even if prices are displayed, some amounts still feel disproportionate for everyday items such as coffee or an avocado supplement.

Other users point out that prices are on the menu

Not all comments, however, went in the same direction. Other users argued that if someone goes to a restaurant, beach bar or seafront venue, checks a menu where the prices are clearly displayed and still decides to order, it is contradictory to complain about it afterwards on social media.

One comment pointed out that Ibiza is an expensive destination and that beach clubs and beach bars are even more expensive. According to this view, there are plenty of cheaper options for those who do not want to pay these kinds of prices.

“If it seems too expensive, simply don’t go”, the user wrote, arguing that complaining after accepting the prices on the menu can make the customer look “a bit ridiculous”.

This position highlights another common idea: Ibiza offers a wide range of venues and prices, and not all establishments are aimed at the same type of customer or budget.

“I was there in March and paid 10 euros for the same thing”

The debate has also been fuelled by comments from people who say they have been to the same place or to a similar establishment. One user claimed they were there in March and paid 10 euros for the same thing, a comparison that has added further discussion about how prices vary depending on the season, the time of year or the type of venue.

These kinds of comments reinforce a widespread perception among residents and visitors: prices in Ibiza can vary greatly depending on the area, the season and the establishment. Having something in a traditional bar is not the same as doing so in a venue located in a tourist spot, by the sea or associated with a more exclusive experience.