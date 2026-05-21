Fear of further court delays in Ibiza: the only IT technician who fixes computers in the courts is leaving

Ibiza’s justice system is facing a new problem from this Thursday, when the courts will lose the only IT maintenance technician working on site. The cut comes with the nationwide entry into force of a new public contract promoted by the Ministry of Justice, covering comprehensive user support and on-site assistance services within the remit of the Directorate General for Digital Transformation of the Justice Administration.

Concern among judges, prosecutors, court clerks, administrative staff and, in general, all court workers is extremely high. As in any workplace — and even more so in a court complex of this size — it is essential to have technicians who can quickly resolve any technical problem that could bring proceedings to a halt. For example, it is enough for a microphone not to work during a trial for the hearing to have to be suspended.

The stark reality is that the only IT technician still working in person at the Ibiza courts is completing his final day of work this Wednesday. He has been in the post for more than 20 years and can hardly believe what is about to happen from Thursday, although he prefers that his name not be published because he believes the focus should not be on him, but on the “possible chaos” he fears will follow his departure.

“In the last tender issued by the Ministry, the number of technicians was cut by half. The new company that has come in has to make cuts and has decided that Ibiza is one of the places where those cuts will be made, so IT maintenance in the courts is being left somewhat up in the air”, he tells Diario de Ibiza.

Main facade of the Ibiza courthouse in Sa Graduada square. / Vicent Marí

The estimated value of the new public contract exceeds 51 million euros and it was awarded to a temporary consortium formed by NTT Data and Softtek Digital Solutions. “Instead of hiring technicians with experience, they have taken on new people to cut costs. In some places, the technician who is leaving has spent a few days training the person coming in, but not here, because nobody is coming. I feel bad because I have been here for many years and I have a close relationship with all the users. I do not think it is right to leave them stranded like this”, he laments.

From three technicians to none

The Ibiza courts once had three IT technicians, but that number has gradually fallen to zero. Last year there were still two: one technician and one trainer who also carried out maintenance work. However, last June the Ministry removed the training service in the five autonomous communities that have not had justice powers transferred to them, the so-called “Ministry Territory”, which, as well as the Balearic Islands, includes Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia and Extremadura.

“When there were two of us, even though the other colleague was a trainer, each of us would stay in one building and make sure everything was covered first thing in the morning, when the trials begin”, says the last remaining technician. Once he was left alone, since last summer he has had to take charge of all IT maintenance in the two buildings that house the courts, one in Sa Graduada square and the other in Cetis.

“I have set up practically everything. I have handled all the moves and all the installations in the two buildings currently in use. I know it all inside out”, he says.

According to him, a new technician started at the courts five months ago, but this worker “does not carry out maintenance duties, but IT coordination between users and the Ministry”.

Entrance to the courts located in the Cetis building until the Sa Graduada headquarters is completed. / Vicent Marí

“I suppose they have thought that, because another technician is staying at the site, maybe he will do this work, but he will not, because it is not his job. There may be chaos from this Thursday; we will see whether or not the Ministry realises it. Another problem for the justice system,” he warns.

“If a computer breaks down, they will have to use another one, one that works. There will be no immediate response. I do not know how they will solve it, whether over time they will subcontract someone... I do not know,” he adds.

250 computers and tablets

The figures give an idea of the scale of the issue: 200 users and 250 devices, including desktop computers, laptops and tablets, will be left without on-site assistance. In short, “an awful lot”.

Instead of having an experienced worker they can call to come quickly and check a problem, from now on court staff will have to phone a support centre that will try to resolve the issue remotely.

“And there are problems that are urgent and have to be solved immediately. I do not know who is going to fix them from now on”, the technician repeats.

What clearly cannot be solved remotely is all the work involved in assembling and installing equipment. That is especially important in Ibiza because there is “a lot of turnover, a lot of temporary staff, a lot of people coming and going”.

“There is a lot of movement, more than in any medium-sized city on the mainland, where staff tend to be more permanent. And equipment is assigned to each person, so when someone leaves, all the assignment bureaucracy has to be done, the device has to be configured, reinstalled, data deleted, and I handle that whole process”, he stresses.

In addition to remote support, the Ministry also has a repository, a website with manuals so that “everyone can look for what they need”. “And if they cannot find something, they can ask AI. Lately it seems AI is going to work miracles, but it does not”, warns the technician, who assumes his own professional future has already been decided.

“I do not know whether NTT will relocate me to something else, but I see it as difficult because it is a national company and locally they do not need anything. I suppose in a few days they will terminate my contract”, he concludes.