Summer swimming courses for babies and children aged up to 10 in Ibiza: how and when to sign up

Ibiza Town Hall, through the Municipal Sports Board, will open registration this Wednesday, 20 May, for its summer swimming courses aimed at children aged between six months and 10 years. The activities will take place from 1 July to 14 August 2026 at the Es Viver municipal swimming pool, in the afternoon, from 4.30pm to 8pm.

The application period will remain open until 24 May, both days included. Registration must be completed exclusively online through the form provided by the Town Hall. The Municipal Sports Board reminds families that the order in which applications are submitted will not affect admission to the courses.

A total of 166 places are available, divided by age and level. Each session will last 30 minutes. The groups will be organised into four categories: babies aged 6 to 29 months, who must be accompanied by an adult in the water; children aged 30 to 36 months; children aged 3 to 5; and children aged 6 to 10.

Priority for children registered in Ibiza municipality

Admission will follow the priority criteria established by the Town Hall. First priority will be given to children registered as residents in the municipality of Ibiza; then to those attending school in the municipality; and finally to children who are neither registered nor schooled in Ibiza.

Archive image of the Es Viver swimming pool. / Vicent Marí

Within each group, priority will be given to families classified as category 1. These include large families, single-parent families, families in a situation of social or economic vulnerability, victims of gender-based violence, or families with dependent people or people with disabilities, in accordance with Law 8/2018 on support for families in the Balearic Islands.

If the number of applications exceeds the places available, a public draw will be held by drawing a letter, which will determine the order of allocation according to the first surname of the children registered.

Successful applicants will be notified by email during the week of 1 to 5 June. Payment must be made in person at the Es Viver swimming pool between 8 and 12 June. The child must also attend this appointment so that their access card for the facility can be issued.

The Town Hall reminds families that failing to make payment within the established period, or giving up the assigned timetable, will mean losing the place, which will then be offered to people on the waiting list.

Prices vary depending on the number of weekly sessions and the family category. For two classes per week, the standard price will be 57 euros, while category 1 families will pay 28.50 euros. For three classes per week, the standard price will be 62.25 euros and the reduced price 31.12 euros. Families included in category 1 will receive a 50% reduction on the standard price, as established by the municipal ordinance on public sports fees.