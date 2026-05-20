Ibiza airport’s controversial expansion: what works and changes are planned?

At the end of last February, Diario de Ibiza reported that the Airport Regulation Document for the 2027-2031 period, known as DORA III, which Aena — Spain’s airport operator — had submitted a few days earlier and which sets out the company’s policy for all public airports of general interest during that period, includes an investment of 229.7 million euros for Ibiza. This is “much higher than the 75.9 million euros allocated between 2022 and 2026”.

Since then, reactions against the planned works have continued to mount. The main complaints focus on a possible increase in capacity and, therefore, in the number of passengers that the es Codolar facilities can handle, as well as the lack of contact between Aena and the administrations to discuss the project and agree on possible modifications, if necessary.

Aena’s technical specifications set out a major renovation of the terminal, with extensions on several floors, new boarding areas, the reorganisation of passenger flows, the renewal of facilities and auxiliary works on the airside.

Capacity studies and new boarding gates

The document, dated March 2026, does not set a specific target for increasing the terminal’s annual passenger capacity, nor does it establish a future number of passengers per hour. However, it does include capacity studies, new boarding gates, more check-in desks and a general expansion of operational areas.

As an example of the need to modernise the facilities, Menorca airport currently has more air bridges — allowing passengers to board aircraft directly from the terminal — than Ibiza airport, despite handling less than half the number of passengers per year.

The works on the terminal are structured around four main blocks: a south-west extension of the building, with the façade moved 60 metres; the extension and remodelling of the boarding lounge, with a slab built over the baggage cart yard and the airside façade moved 24 metres; the construction of a new north-eastern pier measuring approximately 170 by 24 metres; and various remodelling works inside the existing building.

Diverting Camí des Codols and culverting Torrent de sa Font

Outside the terminal, the project includes a new aircraft support area and the demolition of three handling buildings located to the north-east of the terminal, next to the control tower. It also includes the expansion of the handling equipment parking area to an estimated platform of 8,500 square metres, the relocation of the recycling point and the construction of a new building for aeronautical activities and handling equipment workshops, with a ground floor for workshops and an upper floor for offices, covering around 7,000 square metres per floor.

This new area will include a car park of around 8,000 square metres, a handling equipment platform of around 9,400 square metres and a new access point to the airside. It will require the diversion of Camí des Codols over approximately 700 metres, as well as the culverting of Torrent de sa Font at least along the 200-metre stretch affected by these works, although a full culverting of the torrent has not been ruled out.

Passengers inside the Ibiza terminal. / César Navarro Adame

16 new check-in desks

On the ground floor, the south-west extension will create new space for food and beverage outlets and add 16 new check-in desks. The baggage cart yard is also expected to be expanded with two new baggage carousels and the conveyor belts needed to serve those desks.

The project plans to bring together the new departures security control area, made up of 17 security lanes, one of them reserved for fast-track access and another two for people with reduced mobility and families. Passengers will be able to access the area both through the existing vertical communication core and through a newly created one next to the south-west façade, with two areas for boarding pass checks before queues form at the security filter.

There will also be around 5,000 square metres of newly created office space for Aena staff, currently spread across the south-west area and next to the pier at the eastern end of the building. This area will house the new Airport Management Centre, which will replace the existing Cecoa.

Boarding lounge to be extended to the south-west, south-east and north-east

The boarding lounge will be one of the central points of the renovation. The specifications provide for its extension towards the south-west, south-east and north-east, as well as an increase in usable space by removing the existing security filter and VIP lounge next to the main vertical communication core. The works will require the construction of a slab over the baggage cart yard while keeping the airport operational throughout the construction period.

The document also states that the four existing pre-boarding bridges and the three current piers will have to be demolished. The new boarding lounge will have a common area for all passengers and a non-Schengen area located in the new north-eastern pier, with passport control centralised instead of being carried out at the boarding gates.

As for the boarding gates, Aena expects the new common area to have 18: seven connected to air bridges, four walk-to-board gates for nearby remote stands, intended primarily for regional and inter-island traffic, and seven remote boarding gates with access from pre-boarding bridges. Two additional gates will be added to these: one connected to an air bridge and another remote gate with access from a bridge.

The new north-eastern pier, with two floors and approximate dimensions of 170 by 24 metres, will be used to create the new boarding area for non-Schengen passengers, a new vertical communication core for non-Schengen arrivals and the relocation of authorities’ rooms, the press room and other facilities. This new non-Schengen area will have 12 boarding gates: four connected to air bridges at P10, four remote boarding gates with access from pre-boarding bridges and four remote boarding gates with walk-on access.

New VIP lounge and a freely accessible terrace

The plans include a new access point from the boarding lounge to a new 2,000-square-metre VIP lounge and to a freely accessible terrace, as well as improved access to the boarding lounge for connecting passengers disembarking from remote stands.

In arrivals, passport control will be extended towards the east to allow for the expansion of the baggage reclaim hall. This will affect areas currently occupied by security forces, the authorities’ room, the press room and other spaces used for coordination and handling, all of which will have to be relocated.

The interior facilities throughout the terminal building will also be renewed. The document refers to hydraulic networks, air conditioning, lighting and control systems. In addition, Aena requires a full study of passenger flows, including people with reduced mobility, as well as goods flows.

Thermal loads and demolition of existing buildings

The expansion of the building will alter its thermal loads, which is why the specifications include a comprehensive air-conditioning study and the complete renewal of the water production system used for climate control, currently made up of six heat pumps and five chillers located on the roof. To reduce the overload on the slab, the construction of a new heating and cooling plant building is proposed, which would house the entire production and pumping system.