No tattoos, size 36-38 “Zara style”, no wrinkles and no older than 35: the requirements Adlib Ibiza models must meet

No tattoos, scars or piercings, “medium-long” hair and a size 36-38 “EU, Zara style”. These are some of the characteristics required of the models taking part in the Adlib 2026 catwalk, according to the specifications published by Ferias, Congresos y Eventos de Ibiza (Fecoev), which is responsible for hiring the company that will provide the models for this edition. The shows will take place on 5 and 6 June: the young designers’ competition Futur Adlib on Friday 5, and the Adlib catwalk on Saturday 6.

The “minimum essential requirements for female models” — the documentation underlines the words “essential requirements” — number eleven in total. To begin with, the models must have “an interesting and fresh appearance” and be aged between 18 and 35. The age limit is notable, given that some regular faces at Ibiza’s fashion show are older than that. They must be between 1.78 and 1.81 metres tall, although only 14 of the 43 female models may be at the minimum height, and they must also have a minimum body mass index of 18.5%, “in order to meet minimum health requirements”.

Pasarela Adlib 2025 / Marcelo Sastre

Maximum measurements: 90-70-96

To fit the sizing, the models’ measurements must fall within a very specific range: between 82 and 90 centimetres around the bust, 62 to 70 centimetres at the waist and 88 to 96 centimetres at the hips. They must not have any “visible” tattoos, scars or piercings, although pierced ears for earrings are essential.

As for their skin, it must be “soft and well cared for, without very pronounced facial wrinkles”. While it may be tanned, it must not show “sun marks from swimsuit or bikini straps”. This is another of the requirements underlined in the documentation. Manicures and pedicures must be in “nude tones” and hair, “preferably medium-long”, must be healthy and shiny, with no striking dyes.

“The models must convey positivity, energy and confidence,” the documentation states, while also noting that some of the appearances may involve swimwear, something the models must accept.

Image from last year's Adlib fashion show, at the Can Coix quarry. / MARCELO SASTRE

Fewer requirements for male models

The male models, of whom there will be four, must also meet a series of requirements in order to walk in Adlib, although there are slightly fewer of them: ten in total. Most are very similar to those required of women: a body mass index of 18.5%, an “interesting and fresh” appearance, the ability to convey “positivity, energy and confidence”, “soft, well-cared-for” skin, and no pronounced facial wrinkles, tan lines, visible tattoos or visible piercings.

They must be slightly older than the women: between 20 and 35. Their height must range between 1.85 and 1.92 metres, and their sizes, also described as “Zara style”, must be between 48 and 52 for shirts and between 40 and 44 for trousers. That is a somewhat broader range than in the case of the women.

Weight and height checks

All of them, both male and female models, will have to go through a measurement process the day before the Adlib 2026 shows, early in the morning on 4 June. A record will be completed and signed for each model, including body mass and height. The fit of the sizes will also be checked using garments that are neither elastic nor oversized, according to the document, which states that the contract for the models will be worth up to 98,500 euros.