Marilina Serra Cardona on saving lizards from snakes: “Ibiza is facing an ecological catastrophe”

The Pityusic lizard is a source of serious concern. Several people in Ibiza have shared their views in response to the question posted on social media: “Do you think we are still in time to protect the remaining lizard populations in Ibiza?”. For many, the problem is clear: there are fewer and fewer lizards, and invasive snakes are largely to blame. Some still believe action can be taken, while others already see the battle as almost lost.

Marilina Serra Cardona suggests one possible way to help the species recover: creating reserves or sanctuaries for lizards on private land. She proposes that people living in the countryside give over part of their land, under the supervision of biologists and on a non-profit basis. For her, Ibiza is facing “an ecological catastrophe” and needs exceptional measures.

Alex Durango agrees with this approach and believes there would still be room for action if sanctuaries were created. Neus Torres Roig also supports the idea of real refuges, backed by institutional support, and makes it clear that, as long as there is one lizard left alive, she will continue using snake traps.

Dead snake in Ibiza. / J.M.L.R.

More traps and more responsibility

Many users are calling for more traps and greater involvement from local residents. Kerin Crocker sums it up simply: every landowner should take responsibility for their own plot. Miguel Salvador, meanwhile, calls for more resources from politicians and proposes a large-scale search involving many people. He also believes it would be useful to pay for every snake captured.

Antonia Llabres Urbano believes that, with the necessary will, it can be done, provided the invasive snakes are removed. Gill Ellis is more direct and calls for the snakes to be eliminated quickly in order to save the lizards.

The idea of paying per specimen comes up several times. Pepe Costa Ribas proposes five euros per snake. In his view, this would make the snakes disappear and the lizards would be happy again.

Pessimism is also present. Skapin Clapés says there used to be “hundreds of lizards” at his house and that he has not seen a single one for years. “We are not in time”, he concludes. Tanit Ibiza says she would like to believe that there is still hope, but thinks there is not. Luz Serra also sees it as difficult. Nieves Roig sums up the frustration with a clear phrase: “Always late, as always”. Manuel Conti points out that there are now far fewer lizards. Maria Cardona Marí believes the snakes would have to be removed first, although she sees that task as almost impossible.

Antonia Juan Costa offers a small ray of hope: she says she has three small lizards around her house and that she puts out food and water for them every day. Juan Castro also leaves the door open by pointing out that some populations still remain.

The sargantanas, one of the most emblematic species of Ibiza. / Dean Gallagher

Criticism of politicians

The administration comes in for heavy criticism in many of the comments. Sue Surman focuses on the arrival of snakes from the mainland and criticises the lack of an effective quarantine system. According to her, political leaders have spent years holding “meetings, studies and taking little action”.

Soyyo Aquí Ahora accuses the administrations of failing to act and of not allowing citizens to help. In another comment, the user insists that anyone who tries to do something can end up being fined. Their summary is clear: “they neither act nor let others act”.

Jema Soundwave Storm compares this case with other environmental problems, such as the situation affecting pine trees and the tomicus beetle. For her, the same mistake keeps being repeated: “The problem starts, nobody controls it in time and then it is already too late.”

Germán Street García also speaks of delay and argues that the reaction has come ten years too late. Moisés Moreno López uses irony and says politicians are too busy with campervans. Pablo Sahade goes further and points to politicians as an even greater danger.

Amaro Pargo asks about the three million euros allocated to the fight against snakes and criticises the fact that the result, according to him, has been limited to 6,000 traps. He also reproaches the media for arriving late to the issue.

Other dangers for lizards

Aitor Lopez Rosso adds another problem: abandoned bottles and large beer bottles. He recalls that lizards go inside them to drink, become trapped and die. His comment broadens the focus: “It is not enough to talk about snakes; the island also needs to be cleaned better”.

Rosa Eliana Ramírez calls for lizards to be protected from their predators and expresses sadness over the situation. Rodriguez Charo uses the debate to also denounce the presence of snakes, cockroaches and rats near bins and drains in Cas Serres.

A symbol under threat

Ibiza wants to save its lizards, but words are no longer enough. Users are calling for refuges, traps, controls on the arrival of goods, more resources, cleaning and swift action.