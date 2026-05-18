Party with loud music reported among 30 boats off the coast of Formentera

A party on board 30 boats rafted up off es Caló de Sant Agustí, in Formentera, prompted numerous complaints from local residents on Sunday, after the peace of the coastline was disturbed by loud music and dozens of people gathered on the vessels.

According to those who reported the incident, the party began in the morning and brought together at least one large yacht and other boats of different lengths, moored alongside one another. Images show numerous people gathered on the boats in the centre, dancing, drinking and filming the scene on their mobile phones.

Concentration of people in the center of the ship formation. / Javi Parejo

The gathering was not limited to the boats. Jet skis and even people on paddleboards also approached, as can be seen in the photographs, drawn by a party that once again raises the difficult balance between nautical leisure and the protection of Formentera’s coastline. There was also a floating structure in the middle of the group of boats.

According to Guardia Civil sources, it was the presentation of a nautical charter company, and officers will investigate whether any illegality has been committed.

Location of the ships in front of es Caló. / Javi Parejo

This is not the first time similar situations have occurred in the waters of Formentera and Ibiza. One of the best-remembered cases is the party boat held in Cala Saona in May 2019, with similar characteristics to Sunday’s event, which ended with a 4,800-euro fine for its promoter. The initial fine was 8,000 euros, but it was reduced after the offender admitted responsibility and paid the amount immediately.

Banned parties

Balearic regulations have banned boat parties in protected areas of the archipelago since 2016, a measure that particularly affects Formentera, whose coastline is protected by several European designations, as well as by the Ses Salines Natural Park and the Es Freus Marine Reserve. They can only be held if special authorisation is granted.

The formation of boats, in a wedge shape. / Javi Parejo

The scene witnessed this Sunday off es Caló reopens the debate over surveillance and control of this type of gathering on an especially sensitive coastline, where nautical pressure and uncontrolled leisure once again clash with environmental protection and residents’ right to rest.