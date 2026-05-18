A gastronomic spring with Michelin-starred chefs in Ibiza

The fourth edition of the spring gastronomic event The Chef Party, held every year at Oku Hotel in Cala Gració, Sant Antoni, once again brought together eight Michelin-starred chefs of different nationalities, 600 diners and suppliers of drinks, caviar, meat, fish and other products on the spectacular terraces and stairways beside one of the hotel’s swimming pools.

The Chef Party has become a culinary experience featuring renowned chefs, offering a taste of haute cuisine for the spring-summer season through eight different stations with original and flavourful live-cooking creations in an idyllic setting.

Andrés Fernández, José Manuel Molina and Ricard Farree. / Juan Suárez

The chefs of the event

Dutch chef Mark Vaessen, executive chef of Teyo restaurant and Oku hotels, brought together Michelin-starred chefs from the Netherlands and beyond, including Senil Bahadoer, from the two-Michelin-starred restaurant GEM and a judge on MasterChef Nederland; Sydney Schutte, from Spectrum; Adam Handling, from Frog; Walter Sidoravicius, from Omakase by Walt; Dennis Huwae, from Daalder; Bas Brouns, from Gastrobar; Andrés Fernández, from Six Senses; and Alberto Pacheco, from Es Fumeral, alongside Aleksandar Teodorov, from Teyo restaurant.

Dancing, drinks and gastronomy at the chefs' big party. / Juan Suárez

The party was brought to life by DJ Vladimir and the drums, Brazilian dancing and capoeira of the Entertainment Matters group, and ended with an after-party where every corner held a surprise, from tattoos and delicious desserts to karaoke and music by DJs Armina and Anais.