Attention, drivers: these are all the roads closed in Formentera this Saturday for the half marathon
The organisers of the 18th Mitja Marató Illa de Formentera and the 14th Sant Ferran-La Savina 8K Race are reminding residents and visitors to plan their journeys
Formentera will see several road closures this Saturday, 16 May, due to the 18th Mitja Marató Illa de Formentera 2026 and the 14th Sant Ferran-La Savina 8K Race 2026.
The race organisers have reminded people of the restrictions planned to guarantee the safety of participants during both events. The closures will affect different roads on the island during the afternoon, so residents, visitors and drivers are advised to plan their journeys in advance.
Roads closed in Formentera this Saturday
According to the information provided, traffic will be interrupted at the following points and times:
Between Can Ribs and La Mola lighthouse
Traffic will be closed between Can Ribs and La Mola lighthouse from 3.30pm to 6.30pm.
Between Sant Ferran and La Mola
Traffic will also be closed between Sant Ferran and La Mola. In this case, vehicles will not be able to use this stretch between 4.30pm and 7.30pm.
Between La Savina and Sant Ferran via Es Pujols
Another closure will affect the road between La Savina and Sant Ferran, via Es Pujols. This restriction will be in place from 5.30pm to 8.45pm.
Advice for residents and visitors
These closures will coincide with an important period of mobility on the island, so people are advised to avoid the affected areas on Saturday afternoon and use alternative routes whenever possible.
The organisers have stressed that the restrictions are necessary for the proper running of the half marathon and the 8K race, two events that will once again bring large numbers of runners to Formentera.
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