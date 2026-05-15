Firefighters rescue 10 young women trapped in a hotel lift in Ibiza

Ibiza firefighters rescued ten young female tourists in the early hours of Friday morning after they became trapped in the lift of the hotel where they were staying in Platja d’en Bossa. The 112 emergency service alerted the island’s fire station to the incident at 3am.

Three firefighters travelled to the hotel in a light vehicle, together with a 061 ambulance. The crew opened the lift with a special key used in this type of intervention, which hotel maintenance technicians also usually have.

None of the young women trapped inside was injured, so medical staff did not have to treat anyone. In the end, the incident was nothing more than an anecdote from the trip for this group of tourists.