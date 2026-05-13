The night at Amnesia Ibiza that tested a couple aged 45 and 50

Content creator @lauraysutribu has shared a video on Instagram in which she humorously recounts how she and her husband spent a night out in Ibiza during Amnesia’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The couple arrived on the island convinced they could last the whole night, despite the fact that their day had begun far earlier than advisable.

As she explains in the video, the plan sounded perfect: travel to Ibiza, soak up the atmosphere beforehand, have some dinner, enjoy a few drinks and end the night at one of the island’s most famous clubs. The problem, as she admits herself, was that they had already left home feeling tired.

The creator @lauraysutribu in a moment from the video. / IG

Her husband had been up since six in the morning because one of their children had a judo competition. She had also had an early start because another of their children was playing football. Even so, they decided to stick to the plan.

“As if we were 20 again”

The content creator says everyone was convinced they would last until the end. “You’ll definitely make it”, people told them. With that pressure, somewhere between a joke and a matter of pride, the couple decided not to give in too soon.

Their day in Ibiza began with “beers, tapas, Ibiza port and drinks” and ended at Amnesia, where, she says, they were having “an amazing time”. There was music, a great atmosphere and the feeling of dancing as though tiredness did not exist.

One of the funniest moments in the story comes when she explains that they ended up making friends with a group of young Italians who, in terms of age, could almost have been their children. “It was as if we had known each other all our lives”, she says.

Until there was almost no one left

The most striking part of the story is that the couple did not leave at three, or five, or eight, or even ten. According to the content creator, they left Amnesia when there was practically nobody left, with daylight coming in through the terrace and the music coming to an end.

Tips for a night out in Ibiza when you are no longer 20

Beyond the anecdote, the video offers a small practical lesson for anyone planning a night out in Ibiza: it is worth organising the day properly, getting some rest before a long night and not underestimating what it means to combine an early start, travel, dinner, drinks and a nightclub.

It is also advisable to know in advance how you are getting back to your accommodation, to stay hydrated throughout the night and not to push yourself too far if you have plans the next day or a journey home.