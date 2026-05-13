Spent twenty minutes looking for parking in Ibiza? The tool that could solve it for you

Getting around Ibiza by car should now be a little easier for residents and visitors. Ibiza Town Hall has strengthened the information available on Google Maps and Waze in order to provide clearer, more up-to-date and more practical details on the municipality’s park-and-ride car parks and traffic restrictions.

The measure is aimed especially at those who use their mobile phones to find somewhere to park, calculate a route or avoid areas with access restrictions. According to the council, work has been carried out in recent months to expand and improve the information shown on these digital platforms, which are used every day by both residents and tourists.

To do so, the Town Hall has joined the Google Maps Content Partners and Waze for Cities programmes, allowing it to manage mobility-related data shown on the maps more directly.

How to find parking in Ibiza from your phone

One of the main new features is the creation of locations for all the city’s park-and-ride car parks on Google Maps. This means users can find them more easily from their mobile devices by searching terms such as “aparcamiento” or “parking”.

The aim is for these spaces to serve as an alternative before drivers enter the city centre. Those arriving in Ibiza Town will therefore be able to check on their phones where to leave their vehicle and plan the rest of their journey in a more organised way.

The Town Hall believes this measure will improve journey planning and help prevent the routes recommended by the apps from sending drivers into the city centre, especially at busier times.

Image of the plot where the parking building is planned to be constructed. / Toni Escobar

2.5 million views on Google Maps

The locations added by Ibiza Town Hall to Google Maps have already accumulated 2.5 million views, a figure that, according to the council, shows the high level of interest in this type of tool and its usefulness.

The Town Hall stresses that appearing correctly on Google Maps and Waze is essential, as many people use these apps to choose routes, locate parking areas and organise their journeys around the city.

Traffic restrictions in La Marina and Dalt Vila

Another important measure has been the inclusion of traffic restrictions in the Acire areas of La Marina and Dalt Vila. The aim is to prevent Google Maps or Waze from recommending car routes through restricted access zones.

Until now, according to the Town Hall, these applications could direct vehicles towards areas where access is limited. With the updated information, the aim is to reduce mistakes, unnecessary journeys and inconvenience for both drivers and residents.

The council also points out that the measure helps protect historic areas and reduce traffic pressure in especially sensitive parts of the city.

A tool to avoid unnecessary driving around

The councillor for Mobility, Rubén Sousa, says that working with platforms such as Google Maps and Waze makes it possible to reach the mobile phones of thousands of people travelling around Ibiza every day.

Archive image of the es Pratet parking lot. / Vicent Marí

“We want residents and visitors to have clear alternatives, such as park-and-ride car parks, at hand before entering the centre by car, and for traffic restrictions to be properly reflected in order to avoid mistakes, inconvenience and unnecessary journeys”, Sousa says in the municipal statement.

More mobility measures in Vila

The Town Hall frames this update as part of a broader strategy to improve urban mobility and road safety. Measures already introduced include an asphalting plan covering more than 60 streets, with an investment of over 4.5 million euros; the reduction of the maximum speed limit to 30 kilometres per hour across the municipality; and the reorganisation of motorcycle parking spaces next to pedestrian crossings to improve visibility.

The so-called “dragon’s teeth” road markings have also been introduced, a measure recommended by Spain’s traffic authority, the DGT, to reduce speed. Speed cameras have been installed, including educational speed displays, and new loading and unloading schedules have been applied, making more parking spaces available from 5pm onwards.

Information to be updated permanently

Ibiza Town Hall says it will continue working with Google Maps and Waze to keep the information permanently updated. The council warns that, at times, data on these platforms can be altered by contributions from anonymous users who enter incorrect information.