Housing crisis
Like something from a horror film: what the illegal hostel evicted in Ibiza looked like inside
Ibiza Town Hall had already carried out an inspection in 2023, warning of ten unhealthy living cubicles that lacked the most basic conditions
The illegal hostel evicted this Tuesday by court order in Ibiza was an unhealthy, filthy hole, as shown by the images taken inside after the eviction.
Ibiza Town Hall had already inspected the premises in 2023, although, judging by what has now been seen, that report fell short of describing the conditions in which around ten residents were living.
Ten cramped living cubicles
What the report described is exactly what police officers and court workers found when they coordinated the eviction: “ten compartments used as human dwellings, where all daily activities take place — bedroom, dining-living room and kitchen”. These spaces also lacked “the minimum dimensions, equipment, ventilation and lighting required for such use”. There were also several shared bathrooms.
The file also warned of an overloaded electrical installation, with power strips and exposed cables offering no protection, creating a risk of short circuits and other electrical accidents. It also noted poor ventilation and a lack of cleanliness, made worse by floors flooded due to an overwhelmed drainage system.
If the description already sounded dangerous and deeply unpleasant on paper, the images more than confirm that the place where at least ten people were living looked like something out of a horror film. Rubbish was piled up everywhere, with cramped, windowless cubicles divided by plasterboard partitions and numbers spray-painted on the doors. The cleaning work now facing the owners will be enormous.
A ruined premises
The tenant of the former supermarket premises had converted it, without the owners’ permission, into an illegal hostel made up of unhealthy cubicles that he rented out. The owners have now managed to recover the premises after a nightmare that has cost them years of distress and money — not only in lost income, but also in what they will now have to spend to restore it, as the property has been left wrecked.
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