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Man dies after falling from a cliff in northern Ibiza

Sant Joan Local Police and Civil Protection collaborated in the operation to recover the body at es Caló de s’Illa

Caló de s'illa.

Caló de s'illa. / DI

Redacción Digital

Ibiza

A man aged around 40 and of Irish nationality died on Monday after falling from a cliff area near es Caló de s’Illa, in Sant Miquel. The victim’s identity has not yet been released and the authorities are keeping the investigation open to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Centre received the alert at around 5.30pm, when a woman called to report that she had found a friend who had fallen in an area that was difficult to access. According to the information she gave during the call, she could see the man from the top of the cliff.

Emergency response

The 112 service immediately activated the emergency protocol. The first to arrive at the scene were Civil Protection personnel and 061 medical teams. Ground units and air resources from the Guardia Civil were then also mobilised, along with Ibiza firefighters, medical services and officers from Sant Joan Local Police.

In addition, the head of Sant Joan Local Police also went to the area after being informed of the incident, despite being off duty and there being no operational patrol available at the time.

When the emergency teams arrived, a firefighter initially descended to the point where the person was located to assess the situation. The man’s death was later confirmed.

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Difficult recovery operation

The complexity of the terrain made the recovery of the body difficult. The operation was finally carried out with the intervention of the Guardia Civil’s Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group helicopter and firefighters, and concluded at around 8.20pm.

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