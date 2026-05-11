Police attend a house in Ibiza over a domestic abuse offence and the victim hands them a box full of the attacker’s drugs

The Prosecutor’s Office is requesting a five-year prison sentence for J.A.Z.M., a 35-year-old Colombian national, who is accused of an offence against public health over the alleged possession of various narcotic substances intended for trafficking in Ibiza. The pre-trial hearing is scheduled for this Tuesday, 12 May, at the Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands.

According to the provisional indictment, the incident occurred on 10 February 2020, when National Police officers went to a property in Ibiza over an alleged domestic abuse offence. During the intervention, the accused’s partner voluntarily handed the officers a shoebox which allegedly contained several bags of drugs.

Inside the box, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, officers found wrappers containing pink powder, white powder, a brown substance, dried cannabis buds and a flaky substance. Following analysis, the Public Prosecutor maintains that some of the seized material was ketamine and MDMA, as well as cocaine and cannabis. The document also mentions a substance identified as phenylethylamine, which the indictment states is not subject to control.

The prosecution maintains that these substances, together with the weighing instruments seized, were allegedly used by the defendant for trafficking and supplying third parties. The Prosecutor’s Office puts the total value of the seized drugs on the illicit market at 1,492.59 euros, broken down as 838.89 euros for the cocaine, 630.60 euros for the MDMA and 23.10 euros for the cannabis.

Five years in prison

The Public Prosecutor considers the facts to constitute an offence against public health involving substances that cause serious harm to health, as provided for in Article 368.1 of the Spanish Criminal Code. In its written submission, it is seeking five years in prison for the accused, the legal accessory penalty of special disqualification from exercising the right to stand for election during the period of the sentence, and a fine of 3,000 euros.

The Prosecutor’s Office is also requesting the confiscation of the substances and instruments seized, as well as the destruction of the drugs in accordance with the law.