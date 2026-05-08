Formentera reactivates access controls to ses Illetes from 10 May

The Consell de Formentera will reactivate, from 10 May, the vehicle access control service for the ses Illetes area, within the Ses Salines Natural Park of Ibiza and Formentera. The measure, managed by the company Ibifor, aims to preserve the natural environment, prevent car parks from becoming overcrowded and guarantee access for emergency services.

The regulation will remain in place until 15 October, following the extension already applied during the 2025 season, with the aim of adapting the system to the increase in visitors outside the main summer months.

Image of es Caló des Mort, one of the areas restricted to vehicles. / Consell Insular de Formentera

Access to ses Illetes will be free for residents of Formentera, as well as for pedestrians, bicycles, electric vehicles and people with reduced mobility. Hybrid vehicles will receive a 50% discount on the fee. Non-residents, however, will have to pay between 5 and 7 euros for cars and between 3 and 5 euros for motorbikes, depending on the period of the season.

The maximum authorised capacity in the car parks will be 384 cars and 1,132 motorcycles. The Consell also reminds visitors that access to the Natural Park with quad bikes is completely prohibited.

Regulation in other sensitive areas

From 15 May, the Consell will also activate access regulation at Far des Cap, Caló des Mort and es Ram, three particularly environmentally sensitive areas that regularly suffer from parking and traffic problems during the tourist season.

Image of Cap Barbaria, one of the restricted vehicle zones. / Consell Insular de Formentera

In the area around Far des Cap, a car park will be set up in the valla d’Allà Dins area, before the access barrier, with capacity for 60 cars and 100 motorcycles. From this point, visitors will be able to continue the route on foot or by bicycle. During peak times, a controller will regulate vehicle access and facilitate entry for people with reduced mobility.

At Caló des Mort and es Ram, the regulation will include specific signage and controllers who will inform visitors about the ban on parking in these protected areas, although brief stops to drop off passengers will be allowed.

Both the Local Police and the Guardia Civil, as well as the controllers themselves, will be able to fine and remove vehicles that breach the regulations. With these measures, the Consell de Formentera aims to make the protection of some of the island’s most fragile areas compatible with orderly and responsible public use.