Esteban, cheese seller at Ibiza Medieval: “The atmosphere here is always very good”

The Ibiza Medieval Fair can also be tasted in Dalt Vila. Amid aromas, colours and music, the food stalls occupy a prominent place along the route, with offerings ranging from traditional products to specialities from different parts of Europe. At one of these stalls is Esteban, a cheese seller, who is taking part in the event for the third consecutive year.

Dressed in medieval costume and with a hairstyle reminiscent of Viking style, Esteban serves the public at a stall offering a wide variety of products. “We bring our cow’s milk cheeses from La Garrotxa, Girona, as well as some goat’s cheese and also sheep’s cheese, to offer variety”, explains the trader.

Cheeses from all over the world

In addition to Spanish cheeses, foreign specialities can also be found at his stall, including Dutch and Swiss cheeses. Among them are varieties such as Gruyère and Gouda, the latter being one of the most sought-after products. “The classic creamy Gouda is our speciality,” says Esteban.

People strolling through the medieval market in its new edition. / Vicent Mari

The seller says they are very satisfied with their participation in the fair, an event they have already attended several times. “This is the third year we have come and, with the stall, the truth is that we are always very happy”, he says.

Esteban also highlights the atmosphere in Dalt Vila during these days, as well as the organisation of the market. “The atmosphere here is always very good”, says the trader, who hopes the weather will hold for the remaining days of Ibiza Medieval.