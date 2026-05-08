Young British man in ICU after falling from a hotel in Sant Antoni

A 24-year-old British man is in a serious condition in the ICU at Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza after falling overnight from Thursday to Friday from the Blau Park hotel establishment in Sant Antoni, according to the Guardia Civil.

Caló des Moro

The young man suffered multiple injuries and is in a serious but stable condition, Ib-Salut explained. Initial indications point to an accidental fall, according to a witness who has given a statement to the officers investigating the incident, which occurred at this hotel located in the Caló des Moro area.

He is the first tourist to have fallen from a height since the start of the season. Last summer, the town of Sant Antoni recorded at least five young people who died after falling from hotels and buildings in the municipality.