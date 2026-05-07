A new shanty settlement grows on land earmarked for social housing in Ibiza

The municipality of Ibiza has not escaped the spread of substandard housing settlements. Following the two most recent evictions, in sa Joveria and Can Misses, a new shanty settlement has begun to grow on an intermediate plot, located between the old hospital and the second ring road. Paradoxically, it is a plot that Ibiza Town Hall has rezoned so that 200 officially protected homes can be built there.

There had already been the odd isolated shack hidden on this site for some time, but in recent days at least twenty tents have been set up among the pine trees, wild olive trees, carob trees and the occasional juniper. In fact, the difference between the older solitary shacks, with wood worn away by the passage of time and more rubbish accumulated around them, and the new arrivals is immediately visible.

Images of the new shantytown of Can Misses. / J A.C.

The new occupants tend to gather in the same area, where it is clear that the tarpaulins and fabrics are new and still fairly spotless. Ib-Salut, the body that has been granted the use of this land, has also confirmed that the tents have recently been set up among the vegetation.

Barbecue among the vegetation

At 9.30am on Wednesday, no movement of people could be seen in the settlement, apart from one person heading towards Calle Corona wearing work clothes and carrying a small rucksack. He is a young Latin American man. He says he does not live there and was only passing through to see whether he could find a friend. He speaks nervously and insists there is nobody in the settlement, but admits that, after the eviction in sa Joveria, many people have gone to look for other alternatives. He says goodbye and stays waiting by the road.

Images of the new shantytown of Can Misses. / J A.C.

Under some trees, several tents grouped together appear to form terraces with chairs and even barbecues. Recent piles of charcoal can be seen among the vegetation. On some of the pallets used as small tables, cooking utensils, toothbrushes and toothpaste have been left. What stands out is that, in all these areas, the ground appears to have been recently cleared. In fact, a rake and some gardening tools can be seen.

Fencing

Clearing work has also been carried out in recent days around the perimeter of this plot in order to fence it off. The site is municipally owned, but its use was transferred to Ib-Salut for healthcare purposes, and the body now plans to create a temporary car park on the plot.

The communications department of the Ibiza and Formentera Health Area said yesterday that an open space will be left in the fencing so that the people living in the settlement can access it. At the same time, Ib-Salut has begun the legal procedures to determine whether it is responsible for requesting the eviction order or whether this process must be carried out by the Town Hall as the owner of the land.

Images of the new shantytown of Can Misses. / J A.C.

In 2011, when work was about to begin on the new Can Misses Hospital, the Town Hall transferred this plot to the Balearic Health Service, which now allows it to be converted into a temporary parking area. In addition, at the municipal plenary session held on 26 March, the Town Hall approved that this land could also be used for residential purposes, so that the Balearic Housing Institute can build a development of 200 officially protected homes.