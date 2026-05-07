The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

This weekend sees the Eivissa Medieval fair take place in the historic centre of Ibiza Town. The full programme is available at this link, but there are many other interesting activities on the agenda.

Ibiza and Formentera are preparing for several days packed with culture, music, tradition and leisure, with an agenda that combines major events, popular festivities and proposals for all tastes. The Santa Eulària festivities continue to be one of the main driving forces of the weekend, with family activities, theatre, concerts, pilgrimages, healthy routes and cultural gatherings filling the streets of the municipality with a festive atmosphere from Thursday to Sunday. Puig d’en Valls is also in the spotlight, as it begins its patron saint festivities with events dedicated to senior citizens, live music, popular gastronomy and displays of traditional folklore.

The cultural programme also has one of its highlights in the Jornades Flamenques 2026, which turn the Caló de s’Oli Auditorium into the epicentre of flamenco with tablaos, concerts, shows, talks and masterclasses by artists such as María del Tango and Manuela Barrios. Added to this is the strong musical line-up of the Contrast Ibiza festival, which will bring together at Sa Punta des Molí guitarist Gilby Clarke, legendary member of Guns N’ Roses, alongside a photography exhibition by Allan Tannenbaum, a DJ set by Kathy Valentine, of The Go-Go’s, and a performance by Jimmy Barnatán.

Music will remain one of the weekend’s main attractions thanks to the Dies Musicals cycle, with concerts by Dúo Ekríktiko and Héctor Koa, as well as standout events such as Formentera Rockea II, which will bring several rock bands together in Sant Ferran for a long night of live performances. There will also be blues, jazz, swing, soul, folk and flamenco performances in such emblematic spaces as Can Jordi Blues Station, Can Bernat Vinya and the Sant Josep market.

Beyond music and festivities, the Pityusic agenda offers many other cultural and leisure alternatives. There will be original-version cinema with titles such as Boyhood and Nouvelle Vague, book presentations, an excursion around La Mola organised by the IEE, environmental and agroecological activities, talks and family proposals such as the children’s musical show Tararea. A weekend full of options to enjoy the Pityusic Islands from every angle.

Scene from the film 'Nouvelle Vague' by Richard Linklater. / EPC

THURSDAY, 7 MAY

Santa Eulària festivities

5pm: Un mundo de cuentos with Maritza TejeCuentos. From age 4. Municipal library.

7pm: Concert by pupils and teachers from IES Xarc, Plaza España.

8.30pm: Final of the backgammon tournament, Can Poll bar-restaurant.

Cinema

Nouvelle Vague. By Richard Linklater, France, 2025. Anem al cine cycle, original version with Spanish subtitles. 8.30pm at Multicines Eivissa.

Talks

Etnobotànica d’Eivissa. Dr Raquel González. Universitat Oberta per a Majors. 5pm. Santa Eulalia Culture Building.

Dance

Dansa a Sant Josep: Recital by students of Professional Dance Studies at the Professional Conservatory of Music and Dance of Eivissa and Formentera Catalina Bufí. 7.30pm. Caló de s’Oli Auditorium. Free admission until capacity is reached.

Music

Martin Pollard. Folk and rock. From 7pm to 9pm. Can Jordi.

Los del Varadero. Rumba and pop. From 8pm to 10pm. Bar Tribu.

Jonás Molina Trío. Blues. From 8pm to 10pm. Why Not.

Santa Eulària celebrates this Friday the traditional pilgrimage to sa Creu d'en Ribes. / Xescu Prats

FRIDAY, 8 MAY

Santa Eulària festivities

9am: Healthy routes. Session on the benefits of exercise and exercise activity. Registration through your doctor or nurse. Meeting point and organisation, Santa Eulària Health Centre.

11.30am: Cognitive stimulation table for senior citizens: Memoria floral. Registration on 648 917 412, Social Welfare, 4th floor of the Culture building, Sant Jaume 72.

5pm: Pilgrimage to the Creu d’en Ribes. Meeting point in Plaza España.

6.30pm: Guardia Civil prevention talk: Plan mayor seguridad for senior citizens and relatives, Santa Eulària Senior Citizens’ Club premises.

8pm: Presentation of the autobiographical book Maldito Lyme by Mireia Colomar Guasch, with the attendance of Conchi Soto, president of the Eslyme Association, Teatro España.

Jornades Flamenques 2026

Caló de s’Oli Auditorium

7.30pm: Flamenco Puro Ibiza tablao, indoor stage.

9pm: María del Tango concert, Entre dos mundos, outdoor amphitheatre.

Music

Formentera Rockea II: With Javi Farias & Maj3, Maya Alexander Band, Sur Rock and Chimichurri. From 8pm to 2am. Espai Cultural Sant Ferran.

Cinema

Un minuto de gloria: by Kristina Grozeva, Bulgaria, 2016. Original version with Spanish subtitles. UIB Cineforum. Guest: José Luis del Riego. 6.30pm. Conservatory of Music and Dance of Eivissa and Formentera.

Boyhood: by Richard Linklater, 2014. Original version in English with Spanish subtitles. Sant Josep Friday Cinema cycle. 8pm. Can Jeroni Culture Centre. Free admission until capacity is reached.

Books

Com voleu germans que canti: Presentation of the book by Joan Pons Bover, with contributions from Maria Teresa Ferrer, Joan Jesús Camargo and the author. 7.30pm. Marià Villangómez Library, Sant Francesc, Formentera.

'Aire Flamenco' show at the Jornades Flamenques de Sant Josep. / DI

SATURDAY, 9 MAY

Santa Eulària festivities

9am to 3pm: Spearfishing. 5th May Festivities Trophy, Juan Antonio Marí Merit for Self-Improvement. Weigh-in from 5pm on the seafront promenade, Joan Tur Tur street. In aid of the Elena Torres Association. Information and registration: clublaescollera@gmail.com and 679 740 285.

10.30am: Talk and guided route around Can Planetes with Antoni Ferrer Abárzuza. Registration at patrimoni@santaeularia.com, Can Planetes.

12.30pm: Short concert by the brass ensemble of the Municipal School of Music, Can Planetes.

8pm: Theatre. Yo no he sido!! by Attipico. Recommended for over-12s. 10 euros at santaeulariadesriu.com/ca/teatre-espanya. Amphitheatre tickets will be available at the box office, Teatro España.

Es Puig d’en Valls festivities

Midday: Solemn mass in tribute to senior citizens, followed by traditional dances by Xacoters de sa Torre and Colla des Puig d’en Valls.

2pm: Lunch for senior citizens, Jardins de Fruitera restaurant.

6pm to 8pm: Distribution of ensaimadas to residents of es Puig d’en Valls over the age of 75, cultural centre.

6pm: Cooking workshop Fent cuina, fent amics. Registration before 7 May: WhatsApp 667 020 592, multi-purpose hall.

Jornades Flamenques 2026

Aire flamenco, show with Manuela Barrios and Santiago de Fuentes, indoor stage. 8.30pm at the Caló de s’Oli Auditorium.

Music

Contrast Ibiza Festival. Concert by Gilby Clarke, of Guns N’ Roses, exhibition by Allan Tannenbaum, DJ set with Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s and concert by Jimmy Barnatán. From 7pm at Sa Punta des Molí.

Dúo Ekríktiko. Auditorium of the Cas Serres Sociocultural Centre in Eivissa. 8pm. Dies Musicals cycle. Prices: 2 euros until two hours before the concert at ticketib.com. 3.50 euros at the box office.

Roxela and her band. Jazz, Latin music and swing. From 11.30am to 1pm. Sant Josep market.

Maya Alexander Blues Band. Blues and soul. From 1pm to 3pm. Can Jordi Blues Station.

Swingin Tonic. Blues, jazz and swing. From 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Rosana’s bar-restaurant.

Jonás Molina Trío: Rock & Ryans. Blues. From 9pm to 11pm. Restaurant 666 at Hotel Ryans Lolas in Cala de Bou.

Theatre

¡¡Yo no he sido!!: Teatro Attípico presents a choral comedy about emotional conflicts and uncomfortable truths. Not recommended for under-12s. 8pm. Teatro España, Santa Eulària. Tickets €10.

Books

Com voleu, germans, que canti: Presentation of the novel by Joan Pons Bover, winner of the 2025 Maria Antònia Oliver Ciutat de Manacor Novel Prize, presented by Joan Jesús Camargo, poet and philosophy teacher. Midday. Ibiza Municipal Library, Can Ventosa.

Folklore

Ballada. On the occasion of the exhibition El cançoner de les Pitiüses. Es Xacoters de Formentera and Colla es Pastorells. Midday. La Mola lighthouse, Formentera.

Excursion

El Pilar de la Mola. 10am: Route by the Environmental Knowledge Group of the Institut d’Estudis Eivissencs around Formentera, approximately 12 kilometres and of moderate difficulty, departing from El Pilar de la Mola. Includes a stop for a snack and another for lunch on Migjorn beach. Approximate duration of 4 to 6 hours.

Agriculture

Coneix les finques agroecològiques d’Eivissa. 10.30am: Visit to Can Fontet, Sant Antoni road. Registration: apaeeif@gmail.com

Environment

Sábados en Juntos Farm. Breakfasts and lunches, guided tours, workshops, children’s activities and talks. From 7pm to 4pm at Juntos Farm in Santa Gertrudis.

The Ibiza musician Hector Koa, in concert. / EIVISSA ESCÈNICA

SUNDAY, 10 MAY

Santa Eulària festivities

10.30am: Musical theatre. Tararea by Bressol de Músics. Recommended from ages 1 to 3. 35 minutes. No text. Tickets: 2 euros at santaeulariadesriu.com, 4 euros at the box office, Teatro España.

Midday: Musical theatre. Tararea by Bressol de Músics. Recommended from ages 1 to 3. 35 minutes. No text. Tickets: 2 euros at santaeulariadesriu.com, 4 euros at the box office, Teatro España.

7pm: Pilgrimage with the Santa Eulària Coro Rociero, followed by mass at s’Església Vella. Meeting point at the Lourdes chapel.

Es Puig d’en Valls festivities

10am to midday: Distribution of ensaimadas to residents of es Puig d’en Valls over the age of 75, cultural centre.

Midday: Football. Pepe Delgado Cup, football pitch.

4pm: Music with Simple Rock, marquee.

8.30pm: Xacota pagesa, cultural centre.

Jornades Flamenques 2026

10.30am: Masterclass by Manuela Barrios, Alegrías con bata de cola y mantón, indoor stage. Registration: cultura@santjosep.org. Caló de s’Oli Auditorium.

12.30pm: Concert by Juan Manuel Fernández, classical guitar, exhibition room. Aperitif for attendees.

7.30pm: Talk by Pilar Vera, El flamenco: origen, esencia y compás, indoor stage. Free admission until capacity is reached.

Music

Héctor Koa. Can Jeroni Culture Centre, Sant Josep. 8.30pm, Dies Musicals cycle. Prices: 2 euros until two hours before the concert at ticketib.com. 3.50 euros at the box office.

Tabanco and Antonio Muñoz. Flamenco. From 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Can Bernat Vinya bar-tavern.

Alejandra Soul & René Mercier. Soul, rock and pop. From 2pm to 4pm. El Kiosco.

Querencia. Flamenco. From 8pm to 10pm. Tribu terrace, Cala de Bou.

Children

Tararea. Concert for babies aged 1 to 3. Sessions at 10.30am and midday at Teatro Espanya in Santa Eulària. Tickets €2 at www.santaeulariadesriu.com or €4 at the box office.

Rafael Cavestany's exhibition 'Color, sound and its silences', at the Diario de Ibiza Club. / Vicent Marí

EXHIBITIONS

Pep Monerris ‘Bagaix’. Històries de materials oblidats. Opening on 8 May at 7pm. Can Jeroni Culture Centre. Wednesday to Sunday from 10.30am to 1.30pm and Thursday to Saturday from 6pm to 9pm. Until 24 May.

Camille Walala. Metropolis. Fabrics inspired by urban architecture, works on paper and limited editions, in an exhibition curated by Anna Dimitrova. Opening on Saturday, 9 May. ADDA Gallery Ibiza, at Paradiso Art Hotel in Cala de Bou. Until 11 July.

Carlos Cerdà Alabern. El Jardí de Monet. Painting. Opening on 8 May 2026 at 6pm. Aubergine by Atzaró, Sant Miquel road, kilometre 9.9, between Santa Gertrudis and Sant Miquel, from midday to 11pm. Until 31 May.

Del gra al pa. Exhibition of the project by Andrea Cenacchi with pupils from CEIP El Pilar. Antoni Tur ‘Gabrielet’ Centre, Sant Francesc, Formentera, from 10am to 1.30pm and from 5pm to 8pm. Daily biscuit workshop for children, free of charge. Until 17 May.

Enric Servera. Amarar. Paintings. Opening on Sunday, 10 May, at midday. Can Curt Exhibition Hall, Sant Agustí. Tuesday to Sunday from 7pm to 9pm. Until 31 May.

Informa’t a fons. Travelling library by the Fons Pitiús de Cooperació. Cala de Bou Library. For all ages. From 15 May to 15 June.

Una mirada colectiva sobre la isla. Group exhibition with a selection of the images submitted to the 23rd Beni Trutmann Photography Competition. Exhibition hall of the Ajuntament Vell in Sant Francesc, Monday to Saturday, from 11am to 2pm and from 6pm to 8pm; Sundays, public holidays and Monday mornings closed. Until 16 May.

Rafael Cavestany. Color, sonido y sus silencios. Painting. Club Diario de Ibiza, Avenida de la Paz, Eivissa. Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 7pm to 9pm. Until 15 May.

Antonio García. Pitiusas: El tiempo en pausa. Photography. Jesús Cultural Centre. Until 21 May. Free admission.

Jesús de Miguel. Dins. Dentro de la lámpara / Inner radiance. Painting exhibition. Far de ses Coves Blanques, Sant Antoni. Tuesday to Friday from 5pm to 8pm, Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm, Sundays, public holidays and Mondays closed. Until 23 May.

Mauro García Socuellamos. Paisajes del inconsciente. Painting. Ocean Drive, Talamanca. Until 11 May.

CapturedCharles. A Shot in the Dark. Exploration of nightlife around the world. In-Between Gallery, Ibiza, Plaça de Vila, 23, Eivissa. Until 8 May.

Cristina Ferrer. Oil painting with 18 works dedicated to the islands, featuring llaüts, folklore, garden flowers and countryside scenes. Hotel Sanfora de Ibiza, Es Canar, Santa Eulària. Open every day. Until 3 June.

Lindsey Nobel. Signals & Structures. Abstract compositions and visual structures. Studio 55 Gallery, Cala Llonga. Tuesday to Friday from 11am to 6pm, Saturdays from 11am to 8pm and Sundays from midday to 5pm. Until 19 May.

Mata Ombres Punt i Seguit. Anantapur residency project. Es Polvorí and Refectori in Dalt Vila. Es Polvorí: Tuesday to Friday from 6pm to 8.30pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 1.30pm. Refectori: Monday to Friday from 9am to 2.30pm and Saturdays from 11am to 1.30pm. Until 23 May.

Marco Bagnoli. Janua Coeli, sculptures. Opening on 24 April at Ibiza Gallery, in the Platja d’en Bossa shopping centre. Until 30 June.

Giuseppe Concas. Es Ball, photographs. Opening on Saturday, 25 April, at 7pm in the Baleària Hall in Eivissa. Until 21 June.

Ned Irving. Under The Surface, photography exhibition. Opened on Tuesday, 21 April, at Olas Gallery, in Santa Eulària. Until 23 May.

Primavera: Painting and photography exhibition by Marga Escandell, David Martínez and Lucía Rodríguez. Sant Joan parish hall. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and Sundays from 10am to 2pm. Until 10 May.

Fauna i forja. Group exhibition of sculptures created by students on the intermediate Artistic Forging course at the Escola d’Arts d’Eivissa. Can Jordi Blues Station. Until 8 May.

Astronomia des d’Eivissa 1956-2026. Thematic exhibition on astronomy in Eivissa. Opening: Thursday, 16 April, at 8pm. Sa Nostra Sala, Calle Aragón, 17, Eivissa. Monday to Friday from 10am to 1.30pm and from 5.30pm to 8.30pm; Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Until 14 May.

Lina Roig. Paintings. Opening: Saturday, 18 April, at 6.30pm. Can Berri Restaurant, Sant Agustí. Opening hours: Thursday to Tuesday from 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays open all day; Wednesdays closed. Until 1 June.

Robert Häusser. Arxiu de la memòria. Photography on Eivissa and the 1970s. Temporary rooms of the Museu Puget. Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, from 10am to 2pm, and Tuesday to Friday, from 5pm to 8pm. Closed Mondays and public holidays. Until 21 June.

Pep Monerris ‘Bagaix’. Electronatura, sculptural pieces. Ses Casetes Art-Café, Sant Mateu. Until 28 June.

Helene Grossmann. Share the Light. Contemporary art. Espacio Micus, Jesús-Cala Llonga road, kilometre 3. Open every Sunday from 11am to 2pm or by telephone appointment. Until July 2026.

Benjamin Pelletier. Made of light. Works from projects conceived by his father, Georges Pelletier, between 1960 and 1980. Galería También, Santa Gertrudis. Until 15 May.

Cançoner de les Pitiüses. Thematic exhibition. La Mola lighthouse, El Pilar de la Mola, Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 2pm. Until 31 May.

Enric Majoral & Jordi Sarrà. Terres Margantes | Una altra Arcàdia. Sculpture and photography. Estudio Laterna Gallery, Santa Gertrudis. Until 26 May.

Petra Reimers. Segundo Homenaje a los peces del mediterraneo. Acrylic painting with found elements. El Naranjo Restaurant, Santa Eulària. Until 15 May.

MACE Focus VIII. Exhibition by William Mackinnon. 13 large-format works. Museum of Contemporary Art of Eivissa, MACE. Until 31 May.

Amigos and Tur Costa. Años 90-2000. Double exhibition. The first with works from the private Tur-Witt collection and the second with works by Tur Costa. Estudi Tur Costa, Jesús. Visits by prior appointment: 689591641. Until spring 2026.

MARKETS

Hippy Market. Punta Arabí. Crafts, clothing, accessories, live music, food trucks and more. Every Wednesday from April to October, from 10am to 6pm.

Mercat Ecològic, Local i d'Artesania. Traditional Ibizan crafts and zero-kilometre local produce. Opening on 4 April. Every Thursday from 9.30am to 1.30pm. Night edition on the first Friday of each month from 1 May, from 6pm to 8pm.

Sant Joan: Craft market, clothing, accessories and local produce. Children’s activities and live music. Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

Las Dalias: Crafts, clothing, accessories and products from around the world. Sant Carles. Christmas market: Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 11am to 5pm.

Mercat de sa Cooperativa: Zero-kilometre local produce. Every Friday from 9am to 2pm at the Sant Antoni agricultural cooperative.

Sant Jordi: Second-hand market. Every Saturday from 8am to 3pm at the Sant Jordi racecourse.

Forada: Market of artisan products and Ibizan gastronomy. Every Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Formentera