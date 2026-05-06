“Socks, cans, bottles, urine and even cockroaches”: Elisabeta Rus, user of the Ibiza-Santa Eulària bus, denounces the filth on the vehicles

Regular users of the bus route connecting Ibiza Town and Santa Eulària are complaining about the poor condition of some of the vehicles operated under the new contract, as well as delays, route changes and a lack of information about the service. The complaints come especially from passengers who use public transport every day to get to work.

In a video provided to Diario de Ibiza, the condition of the inside of one of the buses can be seen, with rubbish, bottles, cans, papers, socks and other waste accumulated in different parts of the vehicle. Users also claim that cockroaches have even been seen on some buses and criticise the lack of cleaning and maintenance, as well as the strong smell of urine inside.

One of the new buses, at Cetis. / Toni Escobar

One regular user of the route, Elisabeta Rus, explains that she takes the bus every morning to go to work and says they have been travelling for several days on the same vehicle in poor condition. According to her testimony, the bus was dirty, smelled bad and had rubbish inside. “It’s unbelievable”, laments the passenger, who says the situation has been repeated for days.

Delays, route changes and disorganisation

The complaints also focus on delays. Users say that some buses do not arrive at the scheduled time, causing problems for those who depend on the service to get to work. Rus says that on one occasion she had to take a taxi because the bus did not arrive on time and that, on other occasions, she has had to wait for more than an hour, as have many local residents.

Some passengers also criticise route changes and a lack of organisation. According to the user’s account, one driver even diverted towards Can Misses along the motorway because he did not know the route properly, which allegedly left people waiting at stops such as Ca na Negreta. She also says that, on some occasions, users are taken to Cetis and then told there that they have to take another bus, without having received any prior information.

According to those affected, the lack of punctuality is having consequences in their daily lives. Rus says that one delay prevented her from picking up her daughter from the school canteen and adds that her boss is already aware of the problems she is having getting to work on time because of the bus.

Users say they have contacted the company to request information, but claim they have not received clear answers. In view of this situation, several passengers intend to continue recording videos to document the condition of the vehicles and the incidents affecting the service. They also say they are “tired” and can no longer cope with a situation which, they claim, is happening every day.