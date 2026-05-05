From the party to the airport: man arrested in Ibiza with 20 mobile phones stolen from nightlife venues

The Guardia Civil has arrested a man at Ibiza airport who was attempting to leave the island with 20 high-end mobile phones in his luggage. The arrested man planned to travel first to Madrid and, from there, continue his journey to Mexico.

More than 20,000 euros

The operation took place during a check at the airport’s security filters, where officers from the Fiscal and Border Section detected 19 iPhones and one Samsung handset among the passenger’s belongings, with a market value of more than 20,000 euros. According to Guardia Civil sources, the man was unable to justify the origin of the devices and gave contradictory explanations when questioned by officers. Given the suspicions, the Guardia Civil officers seized the phones and began the relevant checks.

A plane takes off from Ibiza airport. / Vicent Marí

Officers are tracing the IMEI numbers to locate the owners of the devices

Using the IMEI codes, investigators managed to contact several of the owners. So far, it has been confirmed that at least six of the phones had recently been stolen from different nightlife venues in Ibiza.

The Guardia Civil has already returned two devices to their rightful owners and is continuing to work to locate the remaining owners of the recovered phones. The arrested man has been brought before the Ibiza investigating court on duty as the alleged perpetrator of an offence of continuous theft.