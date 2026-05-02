National Police report on Ibiza nightclub openings: three arrested and 81 drug reports filed

The opening of the nightclubs represents, for much of Ibiza’s tourism sector, the start of a new season. But it is not only legal businesses that become active; illegal ones do too, especially those linked to drug trafficking and all kinds of complementary services operating outside the law.

In this context, Ibiza’s National Police have reported the arrest of three people as alleged perpetrators of offences against public health during a special operation deployed by the police station “on the occasion of the openings of several nightclubs on the island, during the weekend of 24 to 26 April 2026”.

Security and crime prevention

The main aim of the operation, they said in a press release, was “to guarantee public safety and prevent the commission of offences related to public health”. During this special operation, officers from the Operational Response Group carried out “selective checks in areas with large crowds, as well as preventive inspections aimed at detecting the possession and trafficking of narcotic substances in nightclubs”.

Part of the drugs seized from three drug dealers during the opening of Ibiza nightclubs. / Policía Nacional

The actions were coordinated to “ensure a safe environment during the summer celebrations”. As a result of these police proceedings, “in addition to the three arrests, officers drew up a total of 81 reports for possession of narcotic substances under current regulations”.

In its statement, the National Police highlight “the importance of this type of operation to ensure a safe leisure environment” and reiterate “their ongoing commitment to protecting the public and fighting drug trafficking and drug use on the island”. These actions form part of the prevention plan established for the summer season, when the number of visitors to Ibiza increases significantly.

The National Police “continue to deploy the necessary resources to guarantee reinforced surveillance during periods of greatest tourist influx”. The statement does not give details about those arrested, such as their nationality, age or whether they have previous convictions, nor about the substances seized from them, although it does include two photographs showing the doses they had prepared for sale.