Francesco Sessa, the Italian man killed in Platja d’en Bossa who worked as a pizza chef in Ibiza

The man who died on Wednesday afternoon after being stabbed in Platja d’en Bossa has been identified as Francesco Sessa, from Pagani, Italy. He had been living in Ibiza for around a decade, where he worked as a pizza chef in a restaurant in the centre of Vila. Although the emergency services initially reported that he was 30 years old, it was confirmed on Thursday morning that the deceased was 35.

The incident occurred shortly after 4.30pm in Alzines street, opposite the premises of the residents’ association and El Campito bar, which is currently closed after its concession came to an end. The victim, who had suffered a stab wound to the torso, collapsed in the middle of the street.

According to eyewitnesses, a woman who had just parked in the area was the one who found the man covered in blood. She was inside her vehicle looking at her mobile phone when she heard a bang at the back of the car. When she got out, she saw Francesco holding his torso with his hands before falling to the ground. The woman, very nervous, managed to call 112.

The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation and is trying to reconstruct the circumstances of the crime and identify the person responsible for the stabbing. For now, the investigation remains open and there have been no updates regarding the arrest of the perpetrator, who fled the scene and is still wanted by police.

Images of the stabbing in a street in Platja d'en Bossa. / M.C. Molina

“Life is a gift. Enjoy it”

Some Italian media outlets have reported that Sessa’s death has caused deep shock among those who knew him in Ibiza, who lament that “you cannot die like this at 30, it is not fair”.

According to Salerno Today, those close to the victim say he was “a good guy, far removed from any murky circles”. That description can be seen in one of his social media posts, in which he appears posing on a beach in Ibiza and which he captioned: “Life is a gift. Enjoy it”.