The fine you could face for throwing rubbish outside the bin or at the wrong time in Ibiza: these are the penalties in Sant Josep

Putting rubbish out at the wrong time, leaving it where it does not belong or dumping waste outside containers can prove expensive in Sant Josep. Very expensive. Sant Josep Town Hall has opened 85 sanctioning proceedings in the last three months for dumping waste outside containers or in unauthorised areas, after strengthening control measures to ensure proper waste management in the municipality.

According to a statement issued by the council, fines range from 300 to 5,000 euros, depending on the seriousness of the offence and the volume of waste deposited. In total, the accumulated amount of the penalties already stands at around 40,000 euros.

These actions are the result of the surveillance operation promoted by the Environment department, which combines the work of a team of supervisors with the camera system recently installed at different container points across the municipality. Specifically, 20 proceedings have been opened thanks to camera recordings, while 65 correspond to offences detected by supervisors.

The Town Hall reminds residents that bulky waste that cannot be placed in conventional containers must be taken to the island’s Xarxa Insular de Deixalleria, a service that also allows users to access discounts on the waste collection fee, to the Ca na Putxa Environmental Area or to Reciclajes y Derribos Santa Bárbara.

The Town Hall says these measures respond to the need to stop uncivil behaviour by “a minority of the population” who continue to dispose of waste incorrectly. It is a habit that, as well as spoiling streets and collection points, has a negative impact on the environment and increases collection and treatment costs.

The council recalls that these behaviours directly affect the quality of public space and the public as a whole. In other words: the badly placed rubbish bag that someone leaves behind ends up being paid for, in one way or another, by all residents.

Surveillance operation

The surveillance operation is deployed throughout the day, including mornings, afternoons and weekends, with the aim of covering as many time slots as possible. The cameras installed at different container points are reviewed daily and can be relocated according to the needs detected in order to improve their effectiveness.

The strengthened control measures are complemented by the environmental education campaigns that the Town Hall has been carrying out for years, both in person and through social media, with the aim of encouraging responsible habits among residents and businesses.