Man dies after being stabbed in Ibiza

A man, a 30-year-old Italian national, died this afternoon after being stabbed in Platja d’en Bossa. Medical teams spent around an hour trying to revive him, but it proved impossible to save his life. “It was a very nasty stab wound”, said people who were at the scene at the time, something later confirmed by SAMU 061, which explained that he had suffered a stab wound to the left hemithorax. The attacker fled after stabbing his victim.

The incident happened shortly after 4.30pm, when a man with a stab wound to his torso, according to eyewitnesses, collapsed in Alzines street, in Platja d’en Bossa, right in front of the local residents’ association premises and El Campito bar, which is currently closed because its concession has ended. A person who was parking in the area at the time was the one who came across the man. The woman had just parked in the street and was inside her vehicle, passing the time while looking at her mobile phone. She then heard a bang at the back of the car and got out to see what had happened.

Covered in blood and holding his torso with his hands

It was then that she saw the man, covered in blood and holding his torso with his hands, before he eventually collapsed to the ground. Very nervous, she managed to call 112. Although the bar of the residents’ association is closed, some of the members were in the area at the time, attending classes held in the community premises. This afternoon, they explained, there was an espardenyes class, so there were people in the area.

People who were there at the time said they had seen the victim with two other people speaking in a foreign language shortly before the incident. Those two people, they said, disappeared from the scene. Four friends of the victim, also Italian, then came to the area after hearing what had happened, but they were prevented from crossing the police cordon.

Local Police, Guardia Civil, National Police officers and a mobile ICU were sent to the scene. Medical teams spent almost an hour trying to revive the man, but it was impossible to recover his vital signs. The street where the incident took place marks the boundary between the municipalities of Ibiza and Sant Josep, but the pavement where the death occurred belongs to the latter.

The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation and, shortly after the man’s death, cordoned off the area, where the Judicial Police also attended. Officers are now searching for the alleged attacker, who fled the scene, as well as the bladed weapon.