Teatro Pereyra presents WHO, a new concept for Ibiza nightlife

Teatro Pereyra will launch WHO, its new concept for Ibiza nightlife, on Friday 22 May, bringing performing arts, gastronomy and music together in a single format. The organisation states in a press release that bookings are now open for the experience.

This new brand from the theatre will shape its summer programme, from May to October, and will move away from the conventional dinner show to create an evening that unfolds progressively and immersively. In this performance, every element is integrated into the evolution of the night, from the show through to WHO Nights.

The launch of WHO marks a new stage in the history of a venue with more than 125 years behind it, whose opening in 1898 made it one of Ibiza’s most distinctive cultural landmarks. Since then, it has hosted lyrical performances, variety shows, dances and film screenings. This programme has consolidated its own identity within the island’s artistic and social life. Its walls have been silent and complicit witnesses to everything that has taken place within them, preserving the memory of each of the nights experienced inside.

Facade of the Teatro Pereyra. / Teatro Pereyra

A succession of performances

Teatro Pereyra is now preparing to open a new chapter every night with WHO. Its legacy coexists here with a contemporary vision through a succession of acrobatic acts, choreographies, dance and live music performances. All this will be accompanied by characters such as Pierrot, its master of ceremonies, who guides the evening and accompanies a journey that blurs the boundaries between stage and audience.

The gastronomic proposal has been designed by Juan Alcaide, a chef awarded two Repsol Suns, who has created three menus conceived in dialogue with the rhythm of the night. Each dish is designed as another scene, perfectly aligned with what is happening on stage.

After the stage and dining experience, the celebration is only just beginning, as WHO Nights transforms the theatre into a club atmosphere for those who decide to stay and for those who have just arrived. The music programme, which will be announced in the coming days, will bring together different musical genres and will feature one of the island’s most carefully designed sound systems.

With this launch, Teatro Pereyra adds a new nightlife format to the Ibiza season, linked to its historic identity and conceived from a renewed, sophisticated and distinctive perspective. Bookings for WHO are now open and available.