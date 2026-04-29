S’Aigua Blanca, one of Ibiza’s wildest beaches, without parking this summer: “People leave their cars on private land and break things”

The lack of parking at s’Aigua Blanca has been a problem for visitors and residents for years. Everything suggests that this summer will be the same, as the car park that had been set up has been closed for several months.

Santa Eulària Town Council recalls that in 2025 it reached an agreement with one of the property owners in the area, who provided the space. However, it has explained to Diario de Ibiza that this season it has not been possible to renew the agreement: “At present, this additional space is not available”.

This supplementary area did not solve the whole problem, but it did offer some relief to local residents, who have repeatedly complained that cars are parked anywhere.

The difficulty in finding somewhere to park began in 2023, when the plot that had been used as a car park, at the northernmost access point to the beach, was closed. Since then, and even last year, a resident who lives on es Figueral street criticised the fact that cars were piling up along the edges of the yellow lines on the road and very close to the cliff, on the path leading towards es Figueral beach.

In 2026, this situation has continued throughout the winter: “The fences have been in place on the path and now the season is starting and everyone comes here. People put their cars on private land, break things and I no longer know what to do”, the same resident lamented.

Bus stop and coordination with the Guardia Civil

In light of this situation, Santa Eulària Town Council explains that it will ask the Island Council to study the possibility of installing a bus stop in the area. The aim is to make access easier and encourage alternative forms of mobility.

The Town Council also plans to hold a coordination meeting with the Guardia Civil traffic division to address the problem of vehicles parking where they are not allowed. Santa Eulària points out that traffic control and surveillance on this interurban road fall under the responsibility of this security force and not the Local Police.