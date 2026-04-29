Rain and warmer-than-usual temperatures: this is how the May bank holiday weekend will arrive in Ibiza and Formentera
The updated forecast points to a change in conditions from Friday
The likelihood of rainfall increases over the weekend
The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) is maintaining its forecast of above-normal temperatures in Ibiza and Formentera this week, although the latest update introduces a significant change ahead of the May bank holiday weekend: from Friday, the likelihood of rain will increase.
According to Aemet, the week from 27 April to 3 May will continue to be warmer than usual for the time of year, but with greater uncertainty regarding rainfall. In Ibiza, stable weather with no rain is expected this Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of around 21 and 23 degrees.
Risk of rain
The change is expected from Friday, with more variable conditions. Saturday appears to be the day with the highest chance of rain, while instability could still continue on Sunday. In Formentera, the forecast is similar: after two days without rainfall, the risk of rain increases on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, coinciding with the May bank holiday weekend.
The initial forecast of a very warm week therefore remains in place, but with an important nuance: the warmth will continue, although the final part of the week will be marked by more cloud and possible rain.
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