Real Estate
A rural house to renovate in Ibiza goes on sale for 350,000 euros
The listing highlights that the property offers the possibility of designing a tailor-made retreat in peaceful surroundings
A rural house located in Sant Josep has gone on sale for 350,000 euros, according to a listing published on the property portal Idealista. The property is located in the Berri scattered settlement, in the area of Cala Vedella, Cala Tarida and Platges de Comte.
The property is advertised as an opportunity for those looking for a personal project in the heart of nature. According to the portal’s description, it is a rustic plot of 38,421 square metres with an existing structure to renovate.
The property, a square construction with stone walls, has 40 square metres of usable space, according to the basic details in the listing. The plot, also measuring 38,421 square metres, is presented as a natural, private space away from the noise of the city.
“Exclusive space”
The listing highlights that the estate offers the possibility of designing a bespoke retreat in peaceful surroundings. It is also presented as a suitable space for creative or leisure projects.
The property is being marketed through Huspy, which presents it as “a unique opportunity to connect with the surroundings and create an exclusive space”.
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