Lobito de Mar lands in Ibiza: these are the dishes and prices at its Madrid restaurant

Dani García’s Lobito de Mar restaurant is arriving in Ibiza with its most seafaring concept. While full details of its Ibiza offering are still to be announced, the menu at its Madrid restaurant gives an idea of the type of cuisine, produce and prices that define Lobito de Mar, a concept centred firmly on the sea, rice dishes, bluefin tuna and market fish. Described on its own menu as a “bar resalao”, the Madrid venue serves as a reference point for understanding the house’s gastronomic style.

Ibiza-based Palladium Hotel Group and Grupo Dani García have announced that Lobito de Mar will be part of the gastronomic hub at The Site Ibiza, where it will open in summer 2026 alongside The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel as a seafront restaurant and beach club.

Seafood, starters and southern classics

The Madrid menu at Lobito de Mar begins with a wide selection of seafood and vegetable starters. Options include guacamole finished at the table with crispy glass shrimp, Lobito Russian salad, fried aubergines without honey, smoked Marbella sardines and Cantabrian anchovies.

There are also dishes closely linked to Andalusian recipes and seafood dishes from other parts of Spain, such as Galician-style octopus, sole flamenquín, Lobito de Mar in adobo marinade, cod fritters and different preparations of baby squid, squid, prawns, langoustines, razor clams, oysters and scarlet prawn.

Lobito de Mar’s ode to bluefin tuna

One of the main stars of the menu is bluefin tuna. Under the section “Ode to bluefin tuna”, the restaurant offers raw preparations, tapas, stews and grilled dishes.

Among the standout dishes are tuna tartare with lemon aioli and straw potatoes, O’toro tartare, O’toro toast with caviar, Mediterranean-style mixed crudo, tuna burger, tuna belly pepito sandwich and bluefin tuna meatballs with tomato.

In the grill section, the menu includes cuts such as tarantelo, sirloin, tuna belly, morrillo, parpatana and tuna T-bone steak, served with potatoes in adobillo marinade and fresh lettuce.

Catch of the day and rice dishes

The offering is completed with a catch of the day section, featuring market fish such as sole, sea bass and red porgy, as well as specials including grilled Marbella red mullet, sea bass in a black salt crust, fried Conil red scorpionfish and grilled wild turbot.

Rice and noodle dishes, with a minimum order for two people, are another of the menu’s main pillars. The Madrid restaurant offers dry rice dishes with fish and seafood, black rice with monkfish and squid, or grilled scarlet prawn, as well as vine-shoot rice dishes and creamy options such as rice with almadraba bluefin tuna ribs or lobster with black trumpet mushrooms.

How much does it cost to eat at Lobito de Mar?

The menu at the Madrid restaurant shows a wide price range. Starters begin with options such as cod fritters, priced at 12 euros, and rise depending on the product, especially in the case of seafood, fish and special cuts.

For rice dishes, prices range from 26 euros per person for the Iberian pork rib and mushroom rice to 59 euros per person for the grilled scarlet prawn rice. In the fish section, the menu includes prices per piece, per portion and per kilo, with preparations such as grilled wild turbot.

The Madrid menu specifies that prices include VAT, that the bread and extra virgin olive oil service costs 5 euros per person, and that prices increase by 10% on the terrace.

A glimpse of what could come to Ibiza

Although the definitive proposal for the new Lobito de Mar in Ibiza will have to be confirmed with the specific menu for the island restaurant, the Madrid menu points to a cuisine focused on seafood produce, bluefin tuna, rice dishes and grilled fish, with Dani García’s recognisable stamp.

The Site Ibiza is a new destination promoted by Palladium Hotel Group that brings together two hotels, Bless The Site Ibiza and The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel; the commercial and cultural space Ibiza Gallery; and a gastronomic hub with brands such as StreetXO, by Dabiz Muñoz; Coya; Hell’s Kitchen, by Gordon Ramsay; Sublimotion, led by Paco Roncero; and Tatel Ibiza, as well as the proposals from Grupo Dani García. According to the statement from the hotel company owned by Grupo Empresas Matutes, the space aims to position itself as an international benchmark combining hospitality, gastronomy, art, fashion and retail in a single location.