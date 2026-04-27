Illegal pet cemetery threatens highly protected natural area in Ibiza: “There’s pollution, unsanitary conditions, flies…”

Around one hundred graves of dogs and cats are spread across a wooded area in sa Caleta, just a few metres from the cliff. Some are true mausoleums, built with stones, cement and even marble headstones engraved with names. For at least ten years, grieving pet owners have used this area, with views of Cap des Falcó and ses Salines, to bury their animals, and the surface occupied by this unusual cemetery has continued to grow. There is one important detail: it is private land (although open to access) and it forms part of the Parque Natural de ses Salines, the area with the highest level of environmental protection in the Pityusic Islands.

It is prohibited and those responsible risk sanctions, but many prefer it to the alternative: landfill or paying for cremation in Mallorca (and the transport of the body there and the ashes back), a cost that exceeds €200 for a cat… and increases depending on the animal’s weight. In Ibiza there is no legal animal cemetery nor a crematorium, which has led to the proliferation of these peculiar burial sites in natural areas such as sa Caleta, sa Talaia in Sant Josep and in Sant Antoni. The issue has reached local councils and the Ibiza Island Council as a political debate, but so far without any outcome. The councils point to a shared island crematorium, but it is an idea that has been discussed for years without any progress.

Graves in the illegal pet cemetery of Sa Caleta. / Cristina Martín Vega

“Veterinarians themselves tell you that if you have private land, it’s up to you… If not, landfill or cremation in Palma. With the emotional bond you have with animals, I can’t even bear the thought of my dog ending up in landfill”, explains a woman who faced this situation years ago. Recently, her mother’s cat died and sending it to Palma for cremation cost more than €200. “A cat… imagine a bigger dog”, she says.

Luna, Duma, Lemmy, Lucy, Papi Chulo, Tyson, Chilly, Nara… These are just some of the animals whose remains lie in these graves facing the sea at ses Salines, some dug into the ground and others covered with mounds of stones and soil. But while the owners see this as a final act of love, others see a collection of waste that contaminates a highly protected natural area and represents a serious danger. In fact, on Maundy Thursday, walkers found a small candle still lit, almost consumed, which they extinguished as it could easily have caused a fire in an area covered with pine needles and shrubs, with pine and juniper trees.

Graves of dogs and cats in the illegal pet cemetery of Sa Caleta. / Cristina Martín Vega

The imagination of clandestine burial sites

Those carrying out these burials give free rein to their imagination when designing the final resting places of their pets. Painted stones; broken glass that once protected photos but has not withstood the weather and now lies scattered on the ground; many plastic flowers, of all kinds, some deteriorated and discoloured, others new; plastic pots with plants; old fabric or plastic toys; worn dog leads and collars; frames and photos, some laminated; tiles with written messages; ornaments more suited to a living room display case than a pine forest; countless crosses made of sticks or wood with names; dirty blankets; even the remains of a large dog bed. From a pine tree hangs a decoration with balls that once lit up with battery power, now corroded and rusted. A transparent plastic jar filled with shells. Wire decorations. A metal plaque shaped like a bone with the name Jimmy Hendrix engraved…

The illegal dog and cat cemetery of Sa Caleta in pictures. / C.M.

The councillor for the Environment in Sant Josep, Felicia Bocú, expresses indignation at what she describes as uncivil behaviour, as people are seriously breaking the law by leaving “rubbish, waste” in a protected and privately owned area: “There is pollution, unsanitary conditions, flies…”, she lists, adding that when technicians inspected the area they found a partially buried animal. Bocú also highlights the irresponsibility of leaving candles, some lit, in this wooded area. Sant Josep has required the landowners to clean the site, as established by regulations. The councillor considers there is no justification for burying animals in public land, as the law provides for owners to have insurance that can cover cremation. “There are headstones more expensive than those in cemeteries”, she says, adding that introducing non-native plants is “seriously altering the environment”.

Dog's grave in Sa Caleta. / Cristina Martín Vega

Very recent graves

The latest burials are very recent, from just a few weeks ago. But the situation has been reported for years and has grown out of control. Nearly ten years ago, this newspaper published a report describing what was already a sizeable pet cemetery, with graves dating back to 2011. Since then, it has appeared regularly in local media. A year ago, an Instagram account highlighted the proliferation of small pet graves with views over the sea.

The Directorate General for Natural Environment and Forest Management of the Balearic Government previously informed the Sant Josep council of the situation, as “it is a municipal responsibility since it concerns a domestic animal cemetery”, according to a spokesperson, who adds that “they are in the process of dismantling it”. However, a year later the cemetery continues to grow and the council states that it has no active initiative to remove it, although it is carrying out “the appropriate procedures” with the landowners.

Graves in the illegal pet cemetery of Sa Caleta. / Cristina Martín Vega

It is prohibited to bury domestic animals in public spaces

A municipal spokesperson recalls that “the burial of domestic animals in public spaces is not permitted, and even less so on private land that does not belong to the person”. The Sant Josep council is aware of several illegal animal cemeteries in the municipality, including those in sa Caleta and sa Talaia. “The main problem in these cases is the potential risk to public health, as well as the presence of man-made elements (headstones, photographs, candles, flowers, among others) that can negatively affect the local flora and fauna. Respect for grief over the loss of an animal cannot imply damage to a protected space and, in this case, also private”, the spokesperson adds, reminding that “offenders may face serious environmental sanctions”. However, no sanctions are currently underway, nor in other municipalities on the island. The councils of Santa Eulària and Sant Joan are not aware of similar cases in their areas.

An old photo of the cat Cowi and plastic flowers on the grave, in the pet cemetery of sa Caleta. / Cristina Martín Vega

The spokesperson for Sant Josep notes that there are “specific services for managing deceased animals, such as veterinary clinics. In addition, the new mandatory insurance under the Animal Welfare Law includes coverage for these procedures”.

A similar cemetery has existed for years in sa Talaia in Sant Antoni, on private land, according to the councillor for the Environment, Pepita Torres. The council has been in contact with the owners, who are responsible for maintaining the land, as in the case of sa Caleta. Owners who are astonished to see their land used as an animal cemetery without having anything to do with these practices.