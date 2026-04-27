Airlines offer ten million seats to travel to Ibiza this summer

The messages being sent by the Govern de les Illes Balears to limit the number of tourists visiting the Balearic Islands, especially during peak season, appear to be having little impact on the aviation sector. Airlines are planning to offer nearly 48 million seats this summer across the three island airports, representing an overall increase of 2.6%.

These forecasts were announced by Javier Gándara, president of the Asociación de Líneas Aéreas (ALA), the association representing most airlines operating in Spain.

According to projections for the upcoming summer season — from April to October — flight capacity will increase across all three Balearic destinations, albeit at different rates. For Mallorca, airlines plan to offer more than 33 million seats, a 2% increase compared to last year.

Flights to Ibiza will see a stronger rise, with capacity increasing by 5% year-on-year, as airlines bring nearly ten million seats to market. In Menorca, the increase stands at 2.3%, with a total of 4.6 million available seats.

According to ALA, these forecasts follow the trend seen during the winter season, when around 140 million passengers passed through Spanish airports — a 3.7% increase compared to the previous year.

Positive results have been recorded across domestic flights, routes from other European countries (which account for 80% of journeys), and long-haul international travel.

Despite the significant uncertainty and concern caused by the Middle East conflict, airlines remain optimistic about the upcoming tourist season. Over the six-month period, a total of 260 million seats have been scheduled for flights to Spanish airports, representing a 5.7% increase compared to last year.

Regarding the rise in flights to the Balearic Islands, Gándara explained that it reflects the extension of the tourist season, which is now longer than in previous years. He ruled out the possibility that this growth will be concentrated solely in July and August, as was previously the case.

However, Gándara also highlighted the industry’s growing concern over the impact of the crisis linked to tensions with Iran, which is already driving up fuel prices. Airlines are currently paying double for aviation fuel compared to pre-conflict levels: from around $700 per tonne to approximately $1,400. Fuel accounts for roughly one third of airlines’ operating costs.

Despite this uncertainty, Gándara noted that Spain is less exposed than other countries, as only around 15% of its crude oil imports come from the Middle East. In addition, much of the refining process — converting crude oil into aviation fuel — takes place within Spain itself. In contrast, other countries rely more heavily on imported kerosene, increasing their costs.

Shift towards safer destinations

Airlines also believe that travellers who had planned to visit destinations near the conflict zone may opt for safer alternatives. Europe, in particular, is expected to benefit from this shift, potentially increasing demand for Spain as a tourist destination. However, there are currently no concrete figures, as everything depends on how long the conflict lasts.

The airline association confirmed that fuel supply for flights departing from Spanish airports is guaranteed. Gándara also pointed out the opportunity this presents for regions to support industries linked to fuel production, although the Balearic Islands currently play a limited role in this sector.

Finally, he did not rule out a rise in ticket prices in the coming weeks, although this will depend on each airline’s pricing policy. One airline has already announced an additional €15 surcharge per ticket for passengers who have already purchased seats.

In any case, Gándara advised travellers planning to fly this summer to book as early as possible, warning that if the conflict continues and fuel prices remain high, airfares are likely to increase.