Man fractures another man’s jaw in an Ibiza restaurant and avoids prison after paying €40,000

A man has been sentenced to two years in prison for fracturing another man’s jaw in a restaurant in Ibiza, although he will not have to serve the sentence after paying €40,000 in compensation.

The parties reached a plea agreement before the trial was due to take place on Friday morning at Section Two of the Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands.

The defendant, who admitted the facts, has already deposited €40,000 in compensation, which will soon be handed over to the victim. As a result, the prosecution reduced its sentencing request from three years to two, considering that the mitigating factor of reparation for harm applies to the offence of causing injury.

The judge therefore issued an oral judgment sentencing him to two years in prison and, following a request from the defence lawyer, agreed to suspend the custodial sentence.

According to the prosecution’s indictment, the incident took place on the afternoon of 7 August 2020 in a restaurant in Ibiza Town.

During an argument with another man, the defendant punched him, fracturing his jaw and causing other injuries that required four days in hospital.