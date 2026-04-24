Crackdown on illegal tourism rentals in Ibiza: three flats sealed in Sant Joan

Three illegal tourist flats in the municipality of Sant Joan have been sealed off over the past week as part of a coordinated operation against unregulated accommodation in Ibiza.

The action was carried out by the Sant Joan Local Police in collaboration with the Intrusion Control Department of the Ibiza Island Council, targeting tourist properties operating outside the legal framework. The police confirmed the operation in a post on Instagram.

Local officers stressed that inspections will continue in order to “protect legality, guarantee coexistence and defend a fair tourism model for everyone”.

They also issued a clear warning of “zero tolerance” towards illegal tourist activity in the area: “Sant Joan is not for illegal business: the law is enforced here,” the statement read.

Ibiza steps up fight against illegal tourist rentals

In the same vein, the Ibiza Island Council’s Anti-Intrusion Task Force met last week in a new working session involving major online accommodation platforms such as Airbnb, Booking, Holidu and Vrbo, alongside the National Association of Tourist Rental Platforms, public administrations, law enforcement bodies, business associations and social stakeholders.

The meeting focused on reviewing enforcement actions carried out in 2025, setting out the roadmap for 2026 and analysing the current situation of the unified registration system, according to the Council.

Authorities can block listings of illegal tourist flats on these platforms within approximately 48 hours of detection. Since January 2025, a total of 262 sanction proceedings have been initiated (211 classified as very serious and 51 as serious offences), ten properties have been sealed (with four more in progress), and fines collected reached €1,069,341 over the year.