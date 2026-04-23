Major changes to Ibiza bus routes after complaints from users and neighbourhood associations: check them here

Just three weeks after the new bus contract came into operation, the Ibiza Island Council has already introduced numerous changes to routes in an effort to improve a service that has received widespread criticism. “Fortunately”, said the Councillor for Mobility, Mariano Juan, “this contract already provided an additional mileage reserve”, specifically two allocations of 170,000 extra kilometres each, allowing for these and other improvements.

Some of these changes stem from meetings already held with around a dozen neighbourhood associations (including Can Bonet, Cas Serres, Jesús and Cala de Bou), local councils and the Department of Education “to strengthen certain routes” (such as the T1) and to adjust others, for example so that they pass through specific locations like the Mercadona supermarket in Puig d’en Valls. “They will continue to be improved in the coming days and weeks”, Juan added.

Among the improvements already being implemented, following consultations with residents, associations and local authorities, are those affecting the T1 line (Sant Antoni – Sant Rafel – Ibiza Town), which now includes two additional buses during early morning and early afternoon peak times (departures from Sant Antoni at 6:30, 6:45, 7:00, 7:15, 7:30, 8:00, 8:30… and 15:00, 15:15, 15:30, 16:00, 16:30 and 16:45).

In addition, the T2 line (Sant Antoni – Sant Josep – Ibiza Town) has been diverted so that it now passes through the sports facilities area and CEIP l’Urgell (in Sant Josep).

Changes in Ca na Negreta

In the Ca na Negreta area (lines T3, T5, A8, A9, A10 and A11), services have been reinforced with additional stops from buses coming from Santa Gertrudis and Sant Miquel (lines A8, A9, A10 and A11) to support the T3 (stopping at Ca na Negreta at 7:24, 7:39, 8:14, 9:40, etc.), while the T3 now runs every 20 minutes from 7am.

On the T6 line (Ibiza Town – Sant Llorenç – Sant Joan – Portinatx), an extra departure has been added at 8:45 from Portinatx (9:00 from Sant Joan), as well as a late-night service at 21:30.

Meanwhile, on the A2 (Cala Llonga – Jesús – Ibiza Town) and A12 (Santa Eulària – Cala Llonga) lines, the first services have been brought forward to 7:15 and 7:30 respectively.

In the Cap Martinet area, plans include integrating the two existing stops into the U2 line (Ibiza – Talamanca – Jesús – Puig d’en Valls – Ibiza) instead of linking them to the Cala Llonga route.

For the U12 line (Ibiza – Puig d’en Valls – Ibiza), stops at Puig d’en Valls church and at s’Olivera commercial area (in front of Mercadona) have been reinstated.

The AERO4 line (Cala Nova – Santa Eulària – Airport) has been diverted via Muebles la Fábrica to provide service to Jesús and Puig d’en Valls.

Finally, in the Cas Serres area (Ibiza Town), adjustments are being studied to ensure that bus routes serving the neighbourhood connect directly with Can Misses Hospital. The Council has also asked Ibiza Town Hall to facilitate turning access in order to reinstate the stop on Tur i Llaneras street.